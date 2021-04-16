Did you meet Prince Philip? Is there something about him you'll always love? Share your memories with us By Zach Harper

The world continues to mourn Prince Philip, who passed away at age 99 on April 9, and as people grieve the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh, many are sharing memories of their own encounters with him.

Lifestyle gurus and celebrity interviewers Colin and Justin took to Twitter to write about their own meeting with Philip just after news of his death broke. Justin wrote he and Colin had flown to Scotland to present The Duke of Edinburgh Awards there, and worked with Philip for the afternoon to help him distribute paperwork. During that period, they introduced Justin's mom to Philip and said the duke's "charm quotient" was immediately on display.

Memories of #PrincePhilip and his charm quotient when introduced to my Mum. Colin and I were presenting 'The Duke of Edinburgh Awards' in Scotland, where we worked with The Duke for the afternoon, handing out paperwork to recipients of the accreditation that bears his name. RIP. pic.twitter.com/8u1QKMn5WQ — colin and justin (@colinjustin) April 9, 2021

David Johnston, Canada's former governor-general, spent plenty of time with Philip and the Queen over the years, and also shared a lovely memory that shows just how down-to-earth and personable the late duke was.

In an interview with CTV News, David harkened back to a trip to Balmoral in Scotland one summer in which the Queen and Philip invited David and his wife Sharon for a barbecue "about four or five miles away" from Balmoral Castle itself. To get there, they had to drive through "tiny little roads, hardly more than the width of a car."

"The Queen was driving her Land Rover, and Sharon was in the Land Rover with the prince driving, coming back at about 10 o'clock at night – it was really black and dark and their car was ahead of us and it was weaving a little bit on this little path," he said. "And there were various [bits of] laughter coming out as they were joking with one another. That was the wonderful kind of chemistry that Sharon had with Prince Philip, very much at ease and enjoying a lot of laughter and trading these trips back and forth."

