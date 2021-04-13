Remembering Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh: His life in photos

<p><strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-philip>Prince Philip</a></strong> passed away April 9 at age 99. <p>The Duke of Edinburgh had an extraordinary and fascinating life. Born in Greece, he and his mother fled after his father <Strong>Prince Andrew</strong>, was arrested and his uncle abdicated the throne. He spent his childhood in France and Scotland before joining the Royal Navy in 1939, falling in love with Princess Elizabeth, and becoming her royal consort after she ascended the throne in 1952. <p>In his royal life, he conducted more than 22,000 official engagements before retiring in 2017. He fathered four beloved children, and went to become a much-loved grandfather and great-grandfather: many of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have the middle name Philip in his honour. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to take a look back at Philip's incredible life, from his childhood in Greece to his days as a nonagenarian in the Palace.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>1922</h2> <p>Born in Greece in 1922, Prince Philip was a very adorable toddler, who loved flowers and was already beloved by those in the Greek royal family for his sweet smile and personality. <p>Photo: &copy; Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
<h2>1929</h2> <p>Philip's life changed forever when he was just 18 months old and his family was forced to flee Greece. Philip, second from left in this photo, attended the MacJannet American school in Paris' St-Cloud neighbourhood before going to school in the U.K. <p>Photo: &copy; Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<h2>1935</h2> <p>In his teens, Philip attended Gordonstoun school in Scotland. It was formative for him, teaching him many of the skills of self-reliance and cooperation and the ethos he would bring to his later life. He's seen at left preparing for a production of <I>Macbeth</I> at the school. He played Donalblane. Photo: &copy; Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<h2>1947</h2> <p>Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth met in 1939 when her father and mother, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, toured the Royal Naval College. Philip was asked to stay with the princesses Elizabeth and <Strong><a href=/tags/0/princess-margaret>Margaret</a></strong> during their visit. The two hit it off and began sending each other letters through the mail. <p>In 1946, Philip asked George if he could propose to Elizabeth. He said yes, but said they needed to wait until Elizabeth turned 21 in 1947. That July, the couple made their happy engagement announcement public, appearing in gorgeous portraits taken at Buckingham Palace. One is at the left. <p>Photo: &copy; Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<h2>1947</h2> <p>The lovebirds married on Nov. 20, 1947 in a beautiful ceremony at Westminster Abbey. <p>Photo: &copy; Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>1947</h2> <p>The two looked so in love on their honeymoon, which they spent in Broadlands. <p>Photo: &copy; PA Images via Getty Images
<h2>1948</h2> <p>The Queen and Philip received a lovely first anniversary present in the form of <strong><A href=/tags/0/prince-charles>Prince Charles</a></strong>! Their first child was born on Nov. 14, 1948. <p>Photo: &copy; PA Images via Getty Images
<h2>1950</h2> <p><strong><a href=/tags/0/princess-anne>Princess Anne</a></strong> followed nearly two years later. <p>Photo: &copy; AFP via Getty Images
<h2>1951</h2> <p>In the early '50s, the family of four lived in Malta, and the duke began his years as a devoted family man. <p>Photo: &copy; ullstein bild via Getty Images
<h2>1951</h2> <p>The young dad showed his children a lot of love right away, and often let his playful side come out when he was around them. <p>Photo: &copy; Bettman via Getty Images
<h2>1951</h2> <p>Philip and the Queen made their first joint royal trip to Canada that year, going across the country over more than a month. They're seen at the Calgary Stampede (during a snowstorm!) that October. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>1952<h2> <p>The two have always had a love of horses, and it was one of their biggest bonds. Here they are at the Olympic Horse Trials in Badminton that year. <p>Photo: &copy; Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
<h2>1952</h2> <p>Early that year, the two went on a tour that was to see them visit many Commonwealth countries, from Kenya to Australia and New Zealand. The couple are pictured at left at the balcony of Nairobi City Hall. <p>While in Kenya that February, news broke that King George VI, Elizabeth's father, had died, and she was now Queen. <p>Photo: &copy; Bristol Archives/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
<h2>1953</h2> <p>The Queen's coronation was held the following June. <p>Photo: &copy; Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<h2>1953</h2> <p>After the Queen ascended the throne, Philip decided to pursue one of his biggest dreams: learning to fly. Group Captain <strong>Peter Townsend</strong>, the comptroller of the Queen Mother's household and King George VI's former equerry, taught Philip to pilot aircraft, with the Duke of Edinburgh earning his Royal Air Force wings that same year. <p>Photo: &copy; PA Images via Getty Images
<h2>1954</h2> <p>The couple resumed part of their cancelled Commonwealth tour, which they had to stop halfway through due to King George VI's death in 1952. The two travelled to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji. <p>Photo: &copy; PA Images via Getty Images
<h2>1955</h2> <p>Despite his very unusual life, Philip was a very normal father in many ways. He loved his children. <p>Photo: &copy; Central Press/Getty Images
<h2>1960</h2> <p>That year brought the birth of <strong>Prince Andrew</strong>, and they became a family of five. <p>Photo: &copy; Keystone/Getty Images
<h2>1960</h2> <p>The year also saw the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret, marry <strong>Antony Armstrong-Jones</strong> at Westminster Abbey. <p>Photo: &copy; Bettmann/Getty Images
<h2>1961</h2> <p>Visiting Kathmandu, Nepal on a state visit to the country that year. <p>Photo: &copy; Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<h2>1963</h2> <p>Polo was long one of Philip's most favourite sporting pastimes... <p>Photo: &copy; PA Images via Getty Images
<h2>1963</h2> <p>... as was sailing. <p>Photo: &copy; McCabe/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<h2>1964</h2> <p>Prince Edward, the couple's youngest child, was born that year. <p>Photo: &copy; PA Images via Getty Images
<h2>1964</h2> <p>Philip, a man who knew a thing or two about making people laugh, looked like he really got along well with <strong>The Beatles</strong> – equally witty – when he met them at the Empire Ballroom in Leicester Square, London. <p>Photo: &copy; Keystone/Getty Images
<h2>1965</h2> <p>Early that year, the Royal Family said goodbye to Sir <strong>Winston Churchill</strong> with a state funeral at St Paul's Cathedral in London. <p>Photo: &copy; PA Images via Getty Images
<h2>1965</h2> <p>Goofing around with a teenaged Charles and Anne on a family vacation in Malbun, Liechtenstein. <p>Photo: &copy; ATP/RDB/ullstein bild via Getty Images
<h2>1965</h2> <p>Making his first post-war trip to Germany as a working royal, he and the Queen visited West Germany that year. Berlin had been divided by the Wall by this point, on which construction had began four years earlier. <p>Photo: &copy; Reitz/ullstein bild via Getty Images
<h2>1966</h2> <p>The royal couple visited <strong>Prince Rainier III</strong> and <Strong><a href=/tags/0/princess-grace>Princess Grace</a></strong> in Monaco that year. <p>Photo: &copy; Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
<h2>1966</h2> <p>Prince Philip was the first royal to visit the catastrophe in Aberfan, Wales, after a coal tip collapsed there, killing dozens of people in the town. He was shaken by the aftermath. <p>Photo: &copy; Ron Burton/Mirroxpix/Getty Images
<h2>1966</h2> <p>Polo champion! The Queen was excited to present the Cowdray Park Gold Cup to her husband that year. <p>Photo: &copy; Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>1967</h2> <p>Playing bicycle polo in Windsor. <p>Photo: &copy; George Freston/Fox Photos/Getty Images
<h2>1969</h2> <p>Proud father Philip watched Charles officially become invested as Prince of Wales in a ceremony at Caernarvon Castle that year. <p>Photo: &copy; Bettmann/Getty Images
<h2>1969</h2> <p>The same year, the Royal Family invited the BBC into Buckingham Palace to film a documentary about them. <p>Photo: &copy; Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<h2>1970</h2> <p>The couple brought Princess Anne with them on a trip to Canada, where they travelled up to the Northwest Territories. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>1972</h2> <p>That year, the couple celebrated their silver wedding anniversary! <p>Photo: &copy; Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<h2>1973</h2> <p>Proud dad Philip celebrated Anne's marriage to Captain <strong>Mark Phillips</strong> that November. <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
<h2>1976</h2> <p>That summer, the family travelled to Canada to open the Montreal Olympics, and Anne competed in the games in the equestrian events! <p>Photo: &copy; S&G/PA Images via Getty Images
<h2>1976</h2> <p>Philip charmed U.S. First Lady <strong>Betty Ford</strong> on a visit to the White House that same year. <p>Photo: &copy; CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>1977</h2> <p>As part of the Queen's Silver Jubilee celebrations, Philip travelled with Her Majesty on a tour of most of the Commonwealth. This photo shows them visiting the Bahamas. <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
<h2>1979</h2> <p>Greeted with an amusing sign while visiting Liverpool. <p>Photo: &copy; Staff/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
<h2>1979</h2> <p>Philip was devastated when his uncle, <strong>Lord Mountbatten</strong>, was killed by a bomb in Ireland that year. <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
<h2>1980</h2> <p>Throughout his later life, Philip also helped popularize the sport of carriage driving, even competing in the world championships, as he did hear at Windsor. He later passed his love of the sport on to his granddaughter, <Strong><a href=/tags/0/lady-louise-windsor>Lady Louise Windsor</a></strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>1980</h2> <p>Always an adoring father, Philip would go on to become an excellent grandfather and great-grandfather. Here he is speaking with two adorable toddlers, likely at Windsor. <p>Photo: &copy; Serge Lemoine/Getty Images
<h2>1981</h2> <p>Philip with <strong>Frances Shand Kidd</strong>, <strong><a href=/tags/0/princess-diana>Princess Diana</a></strong>'s mother, during Charles and Diana's wedding. <p>Photo: &copy; PA Images via Getty Images
After the wedding, Philip stood on the balcony with his son, the second time he had done so after the royal marriage of one of his children. <p>Photo: &copy; Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>1982</h2> <p>Enjoying a drink while on tour with the Queen in Kiribati. <p>Photo: &copy; David Levenson/Getty Images
<h2>1983</h2> <p>Philip and the Queen charmed <strong>Ronald</strong> and <Strong>Nancy Reagan</strong> when they visited the American first couple at their ranch in Santa Barbara, Calif. <p>Photo: &copy; John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images
<h2>1984</h2> <p>Philip helped present medals to equestrian winners at the Olympics that summer in Los Angeles. <p>Photo: &copy; Martin Athenstädt/Picture Alliance via Getty Images
<h2>1984</h2> <p>Philip loved his grandchildren, and was seen playing with <strong>Peter Phillips</strong> and <strong><a href=/tags/0/zara-tindall>Zara</a></strong> at the Royal Windsor Horse Show that year. He helped ensure his children inherited his love of horses from an early age. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>1986</h2> <p>As the Queen turned 60, Philip helped her celebrate with a parade on her birthday in addition to Trooping the Colour. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>1986</h2> <p>It must have been amazing to visit the Great Wall of China. <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
<h2>1993</h2> <p>In addition to being a man of sport, Philip loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing at Balmoral. <p>Photo: &copy; Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images
<h2>1994</h2> <p>He also enjoyed hunting at Sandringham every winter. And his furry friends loved being with him while out for the hunt. <p>Photo: &copy; Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images
<h2>1994</h2> <p>That same year, he and the Queen had the honour of visiting South Africa just after <strong><a href=/tags/0/nelson-mandela>Nelson Mandela</a></strong> had been elected. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>1997</h2> <p>This was an extremely difficult year for the Royal Family, during which Princes William and Harry lost their mother, Princess Diana. Philip accompanied them, as did their uncle <strong><a href=/tags/0/charles-spencer>Charles Spencer</a></strong> and their father, behind her coffin during her funeral. <p>Photo: &copy; Tony Harris - PA Images via Getty Images
<h2>2000</h2> <p>Prince Philip and the Queen welcomed the millennium with a kiss. <p>Photo: &copy; Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>2001</h2> <p>Someone got a talking-to during the Queen's official birthday celebrations, and Philip seemed pretty amused about it! <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>2002</h2> <p>This was another difficult year for the Royal Family, who said goodbye to the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret... <p>Photo: &copy; Fiona Hanson - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
<h2>2002</h2> <p>... and the Queen Mother soon after. <p>Photo: &copy; Fiona Hanson - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
<h2>2002</h2> <p>The Queen was visibly emotional as she and Philip left the Queen Mother's funeral. <p>Photo: &copy; FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images
<h2>2002</h2> <p>But there were also great things that year, like the Queen's Golden Jubilee! <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>2003</h2> <p>Philip always loved the Braemar Highland Games every summer. <p>Photo: &copy; Mark Cuthberg/UK Press via Getty Images
<h2>2005</h2> <p>Charles and longtime love <strong><a href=/tags/0/camilla-parker-bowles>Camilla</a></strong> got married on April 9, 2005. Their annivesrary will now forever be bittersweet because 16 years later, it was the date Philip passed away. <p>Photo: &copy; Hugo Burnand/Pool/Tim Graham picture Library/Getty Images
<h2>2007</h2> <p>In November, the Queen and Philip celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary – 60 years – and looked as in love as ever. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham/Getty Images
<h2>2011</h2> <p>Philip saw the marriages of two of his grandchildren that year: Prince William wed Duchess Kate on April 29, and Zara and Mike Tindall wed that July. <P>Photos: &copy; George Pimentel/WireImage and Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images
<h2>2012</h2> <p>That summer saw many festivities as part of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, and the Summer Olympics in London. Philip and Anne enjoyed watching the equestrian events. <p>Photo: &copy; Alex Livesey/Getty Images
<h2>2016</h2> <p>That year, the Queen turned 90, and Philip accompanied her to several engagements celebrating her m milestone year. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>2017</h2> <p>The Duke of Edinburgh officially retired from royal engagements that year. His final appearance was the Captain General's Parade. He inspected the Royal Marines before tipping his bowler hat in what has since become an iconic image. <p>Photos: &copy; Yui Mok/AFP via Getty Images
<h2>2018</h2> <p>Philip attended the weddings of two of his grandchildren that year: <strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-harry>Prince Harry</a></strong> married <strong><a href=/tags/0/meghan-markle>Duchess Meghan</a></strong> in May and <Strong><a href=/tags/0/princess-eugenie>Princess Eugenie</a></strong> and <strong><a href=/tags/0/jack-brooksbank>Jack Brooksbank</a></strong> tied the knot that October. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>2019</h2> <p>At the wedding of <strong><a href=/tags/0/Gabriella-windsor>Lady Gabriella Kingston</a></strong> and <Strong>Thomas Kingston</strong> that May, Harry, who had just become a father, had some good laughs with his granddad and <strong>Lady Helen Taylor</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
