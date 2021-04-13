Prince Philip and Zara and Mike Tindall's baby boy were both born in unusual places By Zach Harper

Prince Philip had something unusual in common with Lucas Tindall, Zara and Mike Tindall's youngest child, who was born last month: they both came into the world in unusual places!

On March 22, Mike took to his The Good, The Bad, and the Rugby podcast to reveal his son had been delivered by their midwife on the bathroom floor of their Gatcombe Park home the day before!

"Fortunately, Zara's friend Dolly – she's actually more important than I am at making sure, she's been at all three of my children's births – she was there, and recognized that we wouldn't have gotten to the hospital in time," he said. "So yeah, it was run to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."

Royals fans might not know Zara's grandfather, the late Duke of Edinburgh, was also delivered in a bit of an unusual way, too. In 1921, while Princess Alice of Battenberg was living at the villa of Mon Repos on the island of Corfu, she went into labour with her fifth child with Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark. While royal home births aren't that odd, Philip was delivered on the dining room table!

The little boy spent the next 18 months living on Corfu before he and his mother were forced to flee due to unrest and the arrest of his father and his uncle's abdication from the throne.

As for all of Philip's children, three of them were born at home, too. Princess Anne came into the world at Clarence House, while Princes Andrew and Edward were born at Buckingham Palace during the Queen's reign. Prince Charles was also born at Buckingham Palace, but Her Majesty was still Princess Elizabeth at the time.

Zara and Mike also gave Philip a huge honour when they named Lucas in honour of his great-grandfather. The little lad's middle name is Philip. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank also made the same gesture to Philip when their son August was born on Feb. 9. He's named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. August is after Prince Albert, whose middle name was Augustus, Philip is in honour of the Duke of Edinburgh and Hawke is in memory of Jack's ancestor, the Rev. Edward Hawke Brooksbank.

Philip will receive a ceremonial royal funeral on April 17 at St George's Chapel, Windsor beginning shortly before 3 p.m. local time. He will then be buried in the Royal Vault underneath the Chapel. Only 30 guests will attend his funeral due to COVID-19 regulations, and the public is being asked not to gather outside Windsor Castle.