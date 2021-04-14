'Dearest Grandpa,⁣ ⁣We all miss you': Princess Eugenie shares moving tribute to Prince Philip By Heather Cichowski

Princess Eugenie has made a tender tribute to her late grandfather, Prince Philip, after he passed away on April 9 at the age of 99.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram on April 14 to share a moving note that honoured the Duke of Edinburgh.

"Dearest Grandpa,⁣" she began. "We all miss you."

The younger Princess of York continued, "You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days. ⁣

⁣

"People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them."

Eugenie discussed her personal memories of her grandfather, including his navy service as well as the times he helped her when she was learning. Like cousin Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie made a reference to Philip's barbecuing habit and how he helped "save the day" when she was grilling.⁣

⁣

"I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy," she recounted. ⁣"I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣ I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer."

Eugenie pledged, "I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren."

⁣

The post ended, "Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you. ⁣With all my love ⁣Eugenie."

Princess Eugenie shared two photos. The first one was more recent and featured Eugenie and elder sister Princess Beatrice having a laugh with their grandpa at the Epsom Derby in 2012.

The second image was a sweet throwback photo of Eugenie as a girl. In the shot, Prince Philip tenderly placed his hand on Eugenie's hat and she grabbed her face with gloved hands. It was taken as the Royal Family attended Christmas church service at Sandringham in December 1998. The princess would have been eight at the time.

Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their first child together in February. The boy was named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh and Jack's relatives.

Following the passing of Prince Philip, Jack was seen driving in Windsor with an unidentified passenger.

On April 10, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's mom, Sarah Ferguson, announced she was putting her YouTube series, Storytime With Fergie and Friends, and Little Red News on hold following the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh. The Duchess of York also cancelled a virtual book appearance.

The Duke of Edinburgh will be given a ceremonial royal funeral on April 17 at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Only 30 guests will be in attendance, in accordance with current COVID-19 restrictions in the U.K. He will be laid to rest in the Royal Vault, underneath the Chapel.