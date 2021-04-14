Princess Anne recalls fond memories of her late father at first public outing By Heather Cichowski, with files from Danielle Stacey

Princess Anne made her first in-person royal engagement since the death of her father, Prince Philip. The Princess Royal visited Cowes on the Isle of Wight, England. The outing held special connections to her late father, and the Princess Royal highlighted them in the moving engagement.

Anne began her trip to the Isle of Wight to take in the youth training program at the Royal Yacht Squadron. Her visit continued with a stop at the Royal Victoria Yacht Club.

Prince Philip's life was closely linked with the Navy and he maintained a close association with them for his entire life. It all started when the Duke of Edinburgh was a boy and he was carried in an orange crate out of Greece onto a British warship, the HMS Calypso. The duke went on to become the Admiral of the Royal Yacht Squadron and president of the Royal Yachting Association, as well as patron to numerous clubs.

He and Princess Anne had memories together of sailing and time spent in Cowes and the Princess Royal reflected on these during her visit to Cowes.

During the royal engagement, she spoke fondly of her "early memories of sailing" at the Cowes-based club. These included learning to sail on her father's Bloodhound yacht.

"He went on enjoying coming down here and, of course, I have early memories of sailing down here," Anne reminisced to Royal Yacht Squadron Club Commodore Jamie Sheldon.

Philip passed away at Windsor Castle on April 9 at age 99. On April 11, a statement was released on behalf of Anne. In the address, the 70-year-old discussed how she and other members of the Royal Family have been grateful to receive messages, memories and condolences from so many. The princess also shared some personal sentiments about the Duke of Edinburgh.

"My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate."



Princess Anne called Prince Philip "my teacher, my supporter and my critic" and highlighted "his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate."

The same day as Anne's royal outing, Princess Eugenie posted a moving tribute to her "dear grandpa" on her personal Instagram. The new mother shared personal memories and two photos.

On April 13, The Queen undertook her first royal duty since her beloved husband's passing. Her Majesty held a retirement ceremony for former Lord Chamberlain, Earl Peel, according to the Press Association.

Prince Philip will receive a ceremonial royal funeral on April 17 at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Only 30 guests will be in attendance, in accordance with current COVID-19 restrictions in the United Kingdom. The duke will be laid to rest in the Royal Vault, underneath the Chapel.