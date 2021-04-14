Never-before-seen photo of the Queen and Prince Philip with seven of their great-grandchildren released By Heather Cichowski

Prince Philip had 10 great-grandchildren. On April 14, a new portrait was released of the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen and seven of their great-grandchildren. The heartwarming photo was taken by Duchess Kate.

The image was shared by Buckingham Palace on the Royal Family's Instagram account. Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Lena Tindall and Mia Tindall posed for the sweet shot at Balmoral Castle in Scotland back in 2018.

The adorable, informal photo captures the group seated on a sofa. George and his great-grandmother are both wearing tartan. The Queen holds little Prince Louis, who has a surprised expression on his face, while George and Charlotte stand on either side of the monarch. Charlotte adorably waves at the camera. Savannah stands behind the sofa and Charlotte. Isla holds Lena, and Mia poses to their right. Philip is seated on the sofa next to the girls and he has his arm behind them.

It is not known the precise month the photo was taken, but the Queen typically goes to Balmoral for the summer. Louis was born in April 2018 and Lena in June 2018 so the picture was taken after that.

George, Charlotte and Louis are Prince William and Kate's children, Isla and Savannah are Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips' daughters and Mia and Lena belong to Zara and Mike Tindall.

"The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018. ©️ The Duchess of Cambridge," read the Instagram caption to the portrait.

The Duke of Edinburgh and Her Majesty's other great-grandchildren were not born yet. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed son Archie in May 2019. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had their first child, son August, on Feb. 9, 2021. Zara and Mike recently welcomed their first son Lucas Tindall in March.

Eugenie and Zara paid tribute to their grandpa when choosing the names for their children who were born this year. Both youngsters were given the middle name of Philip.

The Royal Family shared more sweet photos that highlighted the family life of the Duke of Edinburgh. The caption explained that they are honouring the late royal on April 14 as a "father, grandfather and great-grandfather."

The moving images began with a black-and-white photo of Philip with eldest son Prince Charles on horseback playing polo in 1966.

The second image is a newly released shot of the Cambridge family with the monarch and Prince Philip. The Kensington Royal Instagram revealed the snap was taken at Balmoral in 2015.

It is a beautiful casual portrait with William holding George's hand and them matching in blue sweaters. The Queen is clad in a houndstooth coat and she gazes adoringly at a little Charlotte, who Kate holds. Philip stands at attention and looks directly at the camera. Louis wasn't born yet.

The third picture is one of Prince Philip with grandson Prince Harry sharing a moment on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during what appears to be Trooping the Colour 2014.

The next shot is of the Prince of Wales, Duke of Edinburgh and Duchess of Cornwall during a happy moment. Clarence House revealed it was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridges' royal wedding in April 2011.

The final image is of Prince Philip with granddaughters Princes Eugenie and Princess Beatrice at the 2012 Epsom Races. The trio share a laugh about something.

The moving photos come after many members of the Royal Family have paid tributes to Prince Philip. Princess Eugenie was the latest one to do so on April 14. She shared a stirring message on Instagram. Princess Anne also spoke of her late father when she had an in-person royal engagement in Cowes that same day.

Prince Philip will be honoured with a ceremonial royal funeral on April 17 at St George's Chapel, Windsor beginning shortly before 3 p.m. local time. Only 30 guests will attend due to COVID-19 regulations. Rehearsals and preparations for the event are already underway.