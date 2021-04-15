Senior royals will not wear military uniforms at Prince Philip's funeral By Heather Cichowski, with files from Sharnaz Shahid

Prince Philip will be given a ceremonial royal funeral on April 17 at St George's Chapel, Windsor with only 30 people in attendance due to COVID-19 regulations. The majority of those spots are for Royal Family, and they will all be wearing civilian dress for the occasion.

It was previously expected royals would be wearing their military uniforms to the service, but the latest reports suggest the Queen has decided everyone will be in civilian dress, according to HELLO! UK. Royal Reporter Emily Nash confirmed on April 15 that no family members will be in uniform.

Traditionally, members of the Royal Family who hold military rank wear their military garb for state occasions, and those who do not hold rank wear civilian mourning clothes, which are typically black or dark-coloured suits or outfits.

Protocol also dictates those who stepped back from royal duties are not entitled to wear their uniforms. This would have meant Prince Harry and Prince Andrew would not have been able to wear their military uniforms because they are not working royals.

The Duke of Sussex had to return his honorary military appointments when he and Duchess Meghan officially stepped down from their royal duties in 2020. But they were able to keep their privately-held patronages. In February 2021, the couple confirmed they would not return to their royal duties, and their honorary titles were distributed to other working royals.

It is thought Her Majesty will not wear a veil to the funeral. Traditionally, black veils are only worn at the funeral of a sovereign. For example, the Queen, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret wore them to King George VI's state funeral in 1952. It is thought the monarch will choose a piece of jewelry with special significance to her late husband and she will wear a mask due to the coronavirus.

Rehearsals and preparations for the event are already underway. The full guest list for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral was announced on April 15.