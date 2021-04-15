Princes William and Harry to walk alongside cousin Peter Phillips at funeral procession By Heather Cichowski

As the world and the Royal Family prepare to bid farewell to Prince Philip with his funeral on April 17, new details about the service have been released, including which 30 guests will attend and the order for the procession behind his coffin.

Prince Harry and Prince William will walk in the same row with their cousin Peter Phillips between them. Other royals in the procession include: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward,Anne's husband Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence and the Earl of Snowdon. A protection officer, private secretary, two pages and two valets will also be part of the procession.

Harry and William are believed to be walking behind Edward and Andrew and in front of Timothy.

When Philip's coffin is taken into St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, William will move ahead of his brother as the Royal Family arrives in pairs.

Members of the Royal Family will all be clad in civilian mourning dress for the occasion and face masks due to the coronavirus pandemic. No one will wear their military uniform.

William and Harry walked with Peter behind the coffin of the Queen Mother during the ceremonial procession down the Mall in London. Photo: © Hugo Philpott/Getty Images

At the Queen Mother's funeral in April 2002, William and Harry stood in the same row as Peter, who is Anne's eldest son.

At the funeral of Princess Diana in August 1997, Charles Spencer, the late Princess of Wales' brother, stood between William and Harry as they walked behind her coffin.

Rehearsals and preparations for Prince Philip's funeral are well underway. The full guest list for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral was revealed on April 15.