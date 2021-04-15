Buckingham Palace reveals the royals who will attend Prince Philip's funeral By Zach Harper, with files from Ainhoa Barcelona

Buckingham Palace has announced more details about Prince Philip's April 17 funeral, including which members of the Royal Family will be on hand for the service.

The Queen and her four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward will attend. Duchess Camilla, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence and the Countess of Wessex, who are married to Charles, Anne and Edward, respectively, will also be there.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn will also pay their respects, meaning all of the duke's grandchildren will be in attendance. Duchess Kate, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Jack Brooksbank and Mike Tindall will also appear.

As previously reported, Duchess Meghan is not attending the funeral because her doctor has advised her not to travel. The Duchess of Sussex is pregnant with her and Harry's second child. The Duke of Sussex was reported to have returned to the U.K. earlier this week so he could quarantine and attend the service.



Lady Sarah Chatto, Princess Margaret's daughter, has also been invited, as has her husband, Daniel Chatto. The Earl of Snowdon, Margaret's son, the Duke of Gloucester, Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra will also attend.

The Hereditary Prince of Baden, The Landgrave of Hesse and the Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg, Philip's German relatives, will also be there, as will Countess Mountbatten of Burma.



Only 30 people will attend the April 17 service, which will take place at 3 p.m. local time (10 a.m. ET in Canada) at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. It will be conducted by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury and David Conner, the Dean of Windsor. The guest list originally was expected to include 800 people, but had to be massively trimmed due to COVID-19 regulations. Canadians can watch the ceremony broadcast live on both CBC and CTV. It will also be carried on BBC and ITV.



The procession will begin around 2:40 p.m. local time (9:40 a.m. ET) when Philip's coffin is driven from the State Entrance of Windsor Castle to the West Steps of the Chapel. A special Land Rover the duke helped design will do the honours. Military regiments with which the duke had an association will "pay compliments" inside Windsor Castle's quadrangle as the coffin leaves the Castle.



Beginning at 2:45 p.m., members of the Royal Family and six members of Philip's staff will walk behind it until it reaches the Chapel. They will be joined by Armed Forces members, and all parts of the procession will follow social distancing rules in line with coronavirus regulations.

Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell, the duke's press secretary and aide, will be one of those who will walk behind the coffin.



While it was originally thought that senior members of the Royal Family would wear military uniforms, it is now understood that the Queen decided they should all wear civilian clothing. If other senior royals had worn military dress, Harry and Andrew would not not have been able to do so, since they have stepped down as senior royals.



William and Harry will walk with their cousin, Peter, during the procession, behind Edward and Andrew. They will walk ahead of Tim and the Earl of Snowdon. Charles, Anne, a protection officer, private secretary, two pages and two valets will also be part of the procession.



When the coffin arrives at the Chapel, it will be carried by Royal Marines up to the doors while a Royal Naval pipe band plays. A minute's silence will then be held before the funeral begins.



Following the service, the Duke of Edinburgh will be buried in the Royal Vault underneath St George's Chapel.