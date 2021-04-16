Mike Tindall shares sweet tribute photo of Prince Philip and his great-granddaughter Mia By Heather Cichowski

Mike Tindall is the latest royal to share his memories of Prince Philip and release a touching, unseen photo with fans.

On April 16, he took to Instagram to post a moving picture of his eldest daughter, Mia Tindall, 7, with her great-grandpa. The image was taken by Duchess Kate.

"It’s been a very sad week but it has given us time to reflect on great memories and stories both personal and shared," he wrote. "A devoted family man who we will forever miss but always love."

Mike ended his moving message by confirming that the sweet snap was taken by Kate. It captures a tender moment between the Duke of Edinburgh and Mia. They are seated outside on a wooden bench, enjoying a meal together. Philip is cutting something on his plate while Mia is turned towards him.

The precise location and date of the photo are not confirmed, but it is thought that it was taken on an outdoor lunch in the Highlands.

MORE: 'Master of the barbecue': Prince Harry pays tribute to Prince Philip with heartfelt statement

Since the duke passed away on April 9 at the age of 99, many members of the Royal Family have paid tribute to him with sentimental photos that were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge. On April 14, a never-before-seen portrait was released of Her Majesty and her husband with seven of their great-grandchildren. The snap was also taken by Kate.

The casual portrait featured Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Lena Tindall and Mia at Balmoral Castle in Scotland from 2018.

Zara is the Queen and the duke's eldest granddaughter. She married former rugby player Mike at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh on July 30, 2011, with the Queen and Prince Philip in attendance.

Zara and Mike have daughters Mia and Lena, 2, who are no doubt feeling the loss of their great-grandfather. The couple recently welcomed their third child, who they had named in the Duke of Edinburgh's honour. The 39-year-old gave birth at home to a boy on March 21. His name is Lucas Philip Tindall and the middle name is a sweet tribute to Philip as well as Mike's father, Philip Tindall. The little one is the duke and the Queen's 10th great-grandchild.

Zara's mother, Princess Anne, previously opened up about the death of her dad on April 11. The Princess Royal thanked royals fans for the support she and the Royal Family have received.

"My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate."



A message from The Princess Royal following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh: https://t.co/LqX46BeIVhpic.twitter.com/YkZxOTSrUM — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 11, 2021

"You know it's going to happen, but you are never really ready," she wrote. "My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate."