Prince Philip personally chose the insignia that will be on display at his funeral

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><a href=/tags/0/prince-philip><strong>Prince Philip</strong></a>'s insignia will be on display on the altar during his <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02021041559894/prince-philip-funeral-everything-you-need-to-know/"><strong>ceremonial royal funeral on April 17</strong></a> at St George's Chapel in Windsor. <p>The Duke of Edinburgh, <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02021040959743/prince-philip-passes-away-at-age-99"><strong>who passed away at the age of 99</strong></a> on April 9 at Windsor Castle, had personally selected the badges, orders and medals that would be used at the ceremonial funeral. There are a total of nine cushions and they contain honours and decorations related to Britain, the Commonwealth, Denmark and Greece, as well as Philip's RAF career. <p>On April 15, photos were released of the insignia being prepared by being sewn onto cushions at St James's Palace in London. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the Duke of Edinburgh's insignia that will be seen at St George's Chapel and their special meanings.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images and Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images
Seen here are the Thistle Collar, St Andrew Badge, plus, the Thistle Breast Star and Badge. <p>The Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle is only granted by the sovereign and it is associated by Scotland. <p>Photo: &copy; Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images
In this photo, the Royal Victorian Order Collar and Badge are seen with the Royal Victorian Order Breast Star and Badge. <p>Royal Victorian Orders are personal awards for services performed on behalf of the <a href=/tags/0/british-royals><strong>Royal Family</strong></a>, and they were started by <a href=/tags/0/queen-victoria><strong>Queen Victoria</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images
This cushion holds Prince Philip's RAF Wings and Field Marshal's Baton. <p>The duke was a qualified pilot and he gained his Air Force wings in 1953, which were fitted to him by the Queen. <p>Philip later received his helicopter wings in 1956 and private pilot's licence in 1959. <p>The Field Marshal's baton is related to the most senior appointment in the British Army. Philip was given the appointment in January 1953 by Her Majesty. <p>Photo: &copy; Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Among the insignia are the Order of Merit, the Royal Victorian Chain and a medal group. <p>The Duke of Edinburgh had over 60 honours and a selection of them will be on display in the Chapel. <p>The Order of Merit is a Commonwealth order of merit which recognizes distinguished service across various sectors, including armed forces, science and culture. Philip was granted it in 1968. <p>The Royal Victorian Chain is also linked with the Commonwealth and was originally reserved for members of the Royal Family. It was started by <a href=/tags/0/king-edward-vii><strong>King Edward VII</strong></a> and is considered a personal award from the monarch. Father of four Philip received it in 2007. <p>Photo: &copy; Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images
This cushion holds the British Empire Collar, Grand Masters Badge, the British Empire Breast Star and British Empire Badge. <p>The British Empire Orders were started by <a href=/tags/0/king-george-v><strong>King George V</strong></a> related to services in World War I but have since gone to individuals who make notable contributions in their specific activities. <p>Photo: &copy; Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images
This cushion has insignia that pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh's heritage as his birth title of Prince of Greece and Denmark. <p>The Order of the Elephant (Denmark) and the Order of the Redeemer (Greece) are seen. <p>The Duke was granted the Order of the Elephant in November 1947. The Danish honour has a history dating back to the 15th century, but it is now predominantly used to honour royalty and heads of state. <p>Philip received the Order of the Redeemer the same year. It is the oldest and highest decoration given by modern Greece. <p>Photo: &copy; Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images
This cushion highlights some of the duke's many Commonwealth honours. The Order of Australian Knight, the Order of New Zealand, the Order of Canada, the Canada Order of Military Merit and the Papua New Guinea Order of Logohu are on display. <p>The Order of Canada was founded by Her Majesty in 1967 and is described as "the cornerstone" of the Canadian Honours System. <p>The Canada Order of Military Merit was founded on July 1, 1972 to recognize distinctive merit and exceptional service across the Canadian Armed Forces. <p>In 2013, the Duke of Edinburgh was appointed Companion of the Order of Canada and Commander of the Order of Military Merit in recognition of his interest in the personal development of Canada's young people. <p>Photo: &copy; Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images
These are further Commonwealth honours. Pictured are the Zanzibar Brilliant Star of Zanzibar, the Brunei Esteemed Family Order and the Singapore Order of Darjah Utama Temasek. <p>The duke received the Zanzibar Brilliant Star in 1963. The other two honours are from 1972. <p>The Darjah Utama Temasek is considered to be Singapore's second most important national honour. <p>Photo: &copy; Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images
This cushion has the Garter Collar and Greater George, and the Garter Breast Star and Lesser George honours fastened to it. <p>The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain. Membership does not include more than 24 members, and many are members of the Royal Family. <p>The honour was started by <strong>Edward III</strong>. <p>The Greater George is a badge that depicts St George the Martyr on horseback slaying a dragon. The "Lesser George" is a badge and captures the same scene, but is typically not as colourful and cast in a flatter gold style. <p>Photo: &copy; Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images
