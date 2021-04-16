The Queen shares private photo with Prince Philip on eve of his funeral By Zach Harper

As the Royal Family prepares for Prince Philip's funeral on April 17, the Queen has shared a lovely photo taken during the couple's time in Scotland.

The touching photo shows Her Majesty and the late Duke of Edinburgh sitting in the grass together at the top of the Coyles of Muick in 2003. The Countess of Wessex, who married the couple's youngest son Prince Edward in 1999, took the image.

The shot shows the loving relationship the couple maintained throughout their more than 73 years of marriage, and also clearly demonstrates how relaxed they were with each other. Philip is lounging in the grass, leaning back on one arm with a hat propped on his knee, gazing adoringly at the camera, while the Queen smiles contentedly. It's undoubtedly an image that's close to Her Majesty's heart, and a memory she'll cherish for the rest of her life.

The Royal Family have been sharing sweet photos of Philip throughout the last week. Mike Tindall, who is married to Zara, the Queen and Philip's eldest granddaughter, took to Instagram to post a candid shot of the late duke with Mike and Zara's eldest daughter, Mia.

The shot, which was taken by Duchess Kate, shows Mia and her great-grandpa sitting outdoors as he cuts some food and she gazes at him. It's not known where the photo was taken, but we wouldn't be surprised it Scotland was also the location. Many of the Royal Family's happiest moments happen during their summer holidays in the Highlands together.

Two images of Philip and the Queen with their great-grandchildren were shared by the Royal Family this week, too. On April 14, fans got to see a lovely shot of the duke and Her Majesty surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral in 2018. That photo was also taken by Kate, and it features Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Savannah and Isla Phillips, Mia and Lena Tindall and Prince Louis. Louis and Lena were both babies at the time and are seated in the Queen and Isla's laps, respectively.

The Cambridges also shared a photo taken in 2015 that features Kate, Prince William, George and Charlotte with the Queen and Philip. Charlotte, who was a baby at the time, gazes at her great-grandmother, who smiles adoringly at her. The other five royals smile happily at the camera. That photo was taken at Balmoral as well.

William also shared a sweet tribute to his late grandfather on April 12, taking to Instagram to post a message and photo of Philip with George. The little Prince of Cambridge is holding a book while his great-grandfather smiles happily at the camera, carriage reins in his hand. It's not known where the image was taken or when, but Kate was also behind the camera for that shot. The little prince looks to be about three or four years old in it.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Prince Philip's funeral: Who will attend, how you can watch and much more

Philip will be laid to rest with a ceremonial royal funeral on April 17 at St George's Chapel, Windsor. Only 30 guests will attend the service, which has been pared back in light of COVID-19 restrictions.