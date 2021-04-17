Live: Watch Prince Philip's funeral and follow along as it happens By Zach Harper

Prince Philip, the Queen's beloved husband of more than 73 years, is being laid to rest with a ceremonial royal funeral at St George's Chapel, Windsor.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on April 9 at the age of 99. His family, staff and Armed Forces members have gathered to pay tribute to him and say farewell to the man Her Majesty described as her "strength and stay" throughout more than 73 years of marriage.

You can watch the funeral live, through CBC News, below. The national public broadcaster's special coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET and will include members of the military gathering in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, the procession and the minute of silence, along with the service itself.

If you can't watch all of the funeral, we hope we'll also keep you up to date with this live blog. It will capture some of the key moments of the service, including the procession, moment of silence, service and eulogy and Philip's internment in the Royal Vault below the Chapel. Please note that all times are local to Windsor.

1:49 p.m. GMT: Members of the Royal Family are starting to arrive at Windsor Castle for Philip's funeral. Duchess Kate and Prince William, Zara and Mike Tindall and Countess Mountbatten have all been spotted arriving in their cars.

2:03 p.m. GMT:Prince Charles has also arrived at Windsor.

2:10 p.m. GMT: Members of the military are starting to assemble along the funeral route from Windsor Castle to St George's Chapel.

2:15 p.m. GMT: A very moving sight as Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm, two of Philip's fell ponies, have arrived at the duke's funeral. They're leading his carriage, which many royals fans will recognize – the duke was an avid carriage driver, often pictured on Windsor's grounds with the reins in his hands. If you look closely, Philip's hat, whip and gloves are in the empty seat.

2:31 p.m. GMT: Members of the military have begun a moving musical service in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, just before the procession departs. It includes work by iconic English composer Edward Elgar.

Regiments with a special relationship to The Duke of Edinburgh form up in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle.



Military bands play music including ‘I Vow to Thee My Country’ and ‘Jerusalem’. pic.twitter.com/Pak2TqVW8v — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 17, 2021

2:41 p.m. GMT: Philip's coffin has begun leaving Windsor Castle, carried by eight pallbearers onto the Land Rover he helped design. It will transport the duke to the Chapel.

2:44 p.m. GMT: Those who will walk in the funeral procession have assembled behind the Land Rover, and a salute is being given a salute.

2:45 p.m. GMT: The Queen has arrived with her Lady in Waiting, Lady Susan Hussey. They are both being transported in the royal Bentley. It will follow the procession.

2:46 p.m. GMT: The procession has left the Castle. It includes Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, William and Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, Anne's husband Vice-Admiral Timothy Laurence and the Earl of Snowdon. Several of Philip's staff members are also included.

2:50 p.m. GMT: Minute guns are being fired throughout Windsor as the procession continues.

2:52 p.m. GMT: Members of the Royal Family who are not part of the procession, such as Kate, the Duchess of Cornwall and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, are waiting at the Chapel ahead of the procession for its arrival.

2:55 p.m. GMT: The procession has arrived at the Chapel, and the Queen has gone in ahead of the casket to take her seat.

2:57 p.m. GMT: Pallbearers have begun to move the casket up the steps to the Chapel. At the top of the steps, the members of the Royal Marines will sound something called "Action Stations," which summons military service members to their battle stations.

3:03 p.m. GMT: Following the national moment of silence, Philip's casket is being moved into the Chapel. During the moment of silence, everything in Britain stopped – including flights.

3:30 p.m. GMT: In his opening remarks, the Dean of Windsor David Conner mentioned Philip's kindness, duty to Queen, the monarchy, Britain and the Commonwealth and sense of humour before the socially-distanced choir, who are in a different part of the Chapel due to COVID-19 safety regulations. There are just four members of the choir, and their music is still very beautiful and moving.

They sang the traditional hymnal "Eternal Father, Strong to Save," "Jubilate in C" and Psalm 104. "Jubilate in C" was written for the funeral, and the version of Psalm 104 that was also sung on the duke's 75th birthday.

3:44 p.m. GMT: In a very moving moment and tribute to Philip's military service and lifelong commitment to the Armed Forces, the Royal Marines played "The Last Post," which was preceded by the traditional "The Lament," done on bagpipes.It was followed by "The Reveille" by members of the Household Calvary.

3:50 p.m. GMT: Following the singing of "God Save the Queen," the Royal Family is departing the Chapel.

3:56 p.m. GMT: Following the Queen's departure, William, Harry and Kate were spotted pictured walking together and enjoying a conversation as they left the church before rejoining the rest of the family, who are leaving the Chapel grounds together.