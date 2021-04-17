Prince Philip laid to rest with emotional, poignant funeral service in Windsor By Zach Harper

Prince Philip was laid to rest with a moving and poignant funeral service at St George's Chapel on April 17, in which he was remembered for his faithful service to the Queen and Commonwealth, along with his kindness and sense of humour.

Just 30 people attended the Windsor service, which was scaled down due to COVID-19 regulations. They included all of Philip and Her Majesty's children and grandchildren, along with any relevant spouses, Princess Margaret's children, three of Philip's German relatives, Countess Mountbatten and several members of Philip's staff.

The Funeral procession moves from the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle to St George’s Chapel.



The coffin is carried by a Land Rover designed by The Duke of Edinburgh, & accompanied by Armed Forces representatives, members of the Royal Family, The Duke's Household and The Queen. pic.twitter.com/w0AhnbP95y — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 17, 2021

The Duke of Edinburgh's emotional farewell began at Windsor Castle, as the Band of the Grenadier Guards assembled in the quadrangle. At 2:30 p.m. BST, Philip's casket was carried out of Windsor Castle. A custom-built Land Rover that the duke helped design carried his casket, which was followed by members of the Royal Family and his staff. The Queen and her lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, were at the end of the procession in the Royal Bentley.

Prince Harry reunited with his family during the procession, during which he and Prince William walked in the same row with cousin Peter Phillips between them. This arrangement was the same for all three men during the Queen Mother's funeral in 2002.

Upon arrival at the Chapel, Philip's coffin was greeted with a minute of silence throughout the United Kingdom.

The moving service did not have a eulogy, which was also the case with the Queen Mother's funeral. Members of the Royal Family also did not give readings or lessons during the ceremony, which was led by David Conner, the Dean of Windsor, and Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Philip had a big hand in most of the simple service, which featured a choir of just four people, socially-distanced in a different part of the Chapel in light of COVID-19. They sang traditional hymnals, such as "Eternal Father, Strong to Serve" and Psalm 104, along with "Jubilate in C," composed specially for the funeral of Her Majesty's beloved husband of more than 73 years.

Moving tributes to Philip's military service and lifelong relationship with the Armed Forces were part of the ceremony. Towards the end of the event, members of the Royal Marines played "The Last Post," which was preceded by the traditional piper tune "The Lament." It was followed by "The Reveille," by members of the Household Calvary.

As the funeral ended shortly before 4 p.m. local time, Harry, William and Duchess Kate were seen leaving the Chapel together, just behind other members of the family. The Queen departed separately in her Bentley. The Duke of Sussex and the Cambridges seemed to be having a great conversation together before they rejoined the rest of the members of the family.

Philip will be laid to rest in the Royal Vault underneath the Chapel. It will not be his final resting place – he and the Queen will eventually be reunited in the King George VI Memorial Chapel inside St George's Chapel when the time comes.

If you missed the funeral, you can watch the entire service below, thanks to the Royal Family's YouTube account: