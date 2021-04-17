The symbolic meaning of jewelry the Queen wore to Prince Philip's funeral By Heather Cichowski

The Queen paid tribute to Prince Philip, her beloved late husband of more than 73 years as she and other members of the Royal Family stepped out for his ceremonial royal funeralat St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on April 17.

The 94-year-old monarch was dressed all in black mourning wear. Her Majesty is known to choose symbolic jewelry for funerals and other events, and this was also the case with the ceremony for the late Duke of Edinburgh. The Queen wore the Richmond Brooch, which she inherited from her grandmother, Queen Mary, and her three-strand pearls.

The Queen is rarely seen without the pearls, and the piece is a very meaningful because the necklace was given to her on her wedding day by her father, King George VI. The pearls have been a staple of hers for decades.

The Richmond Brooch a diamond and pearl brooch with an interchangeable pearl detail. Diamonds and pearls are typically part of the royal mourning tradition and other members of the Royal Family also selected accessories that were in keeping with this.

Her Majesty is known for bringing the Richmond Brooch out for very important family occasions and milestones. She has worn it for many events with her lifetime love, who passed away at the age of 99 on April 9 at Windsor Castle. The Queen chose the jewel for the 2018 royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which also took place at St George's Chapel. She also wore it during her 90th birthday celebrations in June 2016.

The Queen and all Royal Family members wore face masks during the indoor portion of the service due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her Majesty and her lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, also wore them in the Royal Bentley as they arrived at and left St George's Chapel.

Her Majesty also did not wear a veil to the funeral. Traditionally, black veils are only worn at the funeral of a sovereign. The monarch's outfit for the funeral of her late husband had similar elements to the one she wore to the Queen Mother's funeral back in 2002.

On that occasion at Westminster Abbey, the Queen was also seen in a long black coat, gloves and a brimmed hat. She accessorized with her three-strand pearl necklace and the Kensington Bow brooch, which also features diamonds and a pearl drop.

None of the senior members of the Royal Family wore military dress to the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral. Instead they were clad in mourning day dress or mourning coats, as was previously reported. Medals were worn.

For the sad occasion, Duchess Kate borrowed a necklace from the monarch. She was seen in the monarch's Japanese Pearl Choker teamed with coordinating pearl drop earrings.

The necklace held special significance because the Duchess of Cambridge previously wore it to the Queen and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary dinner at Windsor Castle in 2017.

Princess Diana borrowed the piece from Her Majesty during her lifetime, too.