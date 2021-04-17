The sweet moment Prince Harry, Prince William and Duchess Kate had at Prince Philip's funeral By Zach Harper

Prince Harry returned to the United Kingdom for the April funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, at St George's Chapel, and the Duke of Sussex and Cambridges had a moment after the service that will please royals fans.

As Harry, Duchess Kate and Prince William were leaving the church, the three thanked Dean of Windsor David Conner for the service for the Queen's beloved husband of more than 73 years. The three were then spotted continuing to speak to each other as they made their way onto the street outside.

Other members of the Royal Family were ahead of them. Cars had been there to take them back to Windsor, but they wanted to all walk together. Harry, William and Kate kept walking together and talking as they rejoined the rest of the family.

You can see the sweet moment around one hour and 55 minutes into the CBC's livestream of the event:

Harry and William also walked with cousin Peter Phillips between them, during the procession before the service. They were in the third row, following Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Peter also walked between the brothers during the Queen Mother's funeral in 2002.

Philip's simple, moving service had just 30 guests due to COVID-19 restrictions, and its music paid tribute to his military service and lifelong relationship with the Armed Forces. The Queen followed the procession, which also included Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence and the Earl of Snowdon, in her Royal Bentley. She was accompanied by lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey.

Harry has not been back in the U.K. since he, Duchess Meghan and Archie relocated to the United States in 2020. He and the Cambridges have a lot to catch up on, since the Sussexes are expecting their second child, a daughter, sometime in the next few months.

Harry's cousins Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall also just welcomed their own children. Eugenie is a first-time mom after giving birth to baby August in February, while Prince Philip was last in hospital, and Zara and husband Mike just welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Lucas. Touchingly, both boys were given the middle name Philip in honour of their late great-grandfather.