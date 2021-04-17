Duchess Kate made a sweet tribute to the Queen with her choice of jewelry at Prince Philip's funeral By Heather Cichowski

As Duchess Kate stepped out to the ceremonial royal funeral for Prince Philip on April 17 at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, she was wearing a necklace borrowed from the Queen that held exceptional sentimental value.

At the sombre occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge wore tailored black coat dress with bow detail, black face mask and a fascinator with birdcage tulle veil. She accessorized with Her Majesty's Japanese Pearl Choker, which she teamed with coordinating pearl drop earrings.

The four-strand pearl necklace is very special. The mom of three wore it to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's 70th wedding anniversary dinner at Windsor Castle in 2017. It was a moving choice for the funeral, as the Queen said goodbye to her husband of more than 73 years.

Her Majesty typically wears the three-strand pearl necklace that she was given by her father, King George VI, when she married Philip in November 1947. She was wearing it to the funeral on April 17.

But she has worn the Japanese Pearl Choker to a few events over the years, including during a 1983 tour of Bangladesh. Back then, she paired it with Queen Mary's Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara, which is affectionately known as "Granny's Tiara," since Mary was the monarch's grandmother.

Princess Diana also borrowed the four-strand pearl necklace during her lifetime. The late Princess of Wales wore it for a state banquet for the Dutch royals at Hampton Court Palace in 1982.

For the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, the Queen accessorized her all-black ensemble with the Richmond Brooch, a pearl and diamond brooch she inherited from Queen Mary, along with other pieces of jewelry.

Her Majesty also wore her previously mentioned three-strand pearls given to her by her father. Both pieces were meaningful, touching tributes to her late husband.

Diamonds and pearls are said to be part of traditional mourning jewelry for the Royal Family and both the Queen and Kate's looks highlighted this, as well as showing very personal connections.

Philip's service had just 30 guests, in line with COVID-19 restrictions. The simple, poignant funeral highlighted his lifelong commitment to the Queen, Commonwealth, Royal Family and his incredible service. Members of the Royal Family, military and the late duke's staff walked behind his casket in a procession from Windsor Castle to the Chapel. The casket carried by a specially-modified Land Rover he helped design. Philip received a minute's silence across the United Kingdom as his casket arrived at the Chapel, and the service featured moving music from achoir o