Prince Harry and Prince William walk with Peter Phillips at Prince Philip's funeral By Heather Cichowski

Prince Harry and Prince William were reunited for the moving funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 17. During the funeral procession, the brothers walked with their cousin Peter Phillips between them as the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin made its way to the Chapel in the specially-built Land Rover he helped modify himself.

Other royals in the procession included Prince Charles and Princess Anne, who were in the very front, followed by Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Anne's husband Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence and the Earl of Snowdon were at the very back, just behind William, Peter and Harry. A protection officer, private secretary, two pages and two valets were also involved in the procession.

You can watch the entire funeral below:

Harry's appearance was a very sentimental moment and marked the first time the Duke of Sussex has been in the United Kingdom since he, wife Duchess Meghan and their son Archie relocated to the United States in 2020 after stepping down from their senior royal roles. The Duchess of Sussex did not attend the service. She is pregnant with their second child, a girl, and her doctor advised her against travelling at this time.

At the conclusion of the service, the Duke of Sussex and Cambridges were seen chatting as they walked with other members of the Royal Family. William, Harry and Kate looked to be having a very lovely conversation.

Peter is the eldest of Philip and the Queen's grandchildren. He is the only son and first child of Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips. Peter's younger sister is Zara Tindall. Anne's children were not given titles at birth because the Princess Royal declined them.

Peter shares two daughters, Savannah Phillips, 10, and Isla Phillips, 9, with Autumn Phillips. The girls make up part of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's 10 great-grandchildren and were included in a heartwarming portrait that was released ahead of the duke's funeral. The image was captured by Duchess Kate. None of the great-grandchildren attended the funeral.

Peter married Autumn, who is Canadian, in May 2008 at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The pair separated in 2019 and finalized their divorce the next year. However, the former couple confirmed they would continue to live on their Gloucestershire estate in order to co-parent their daughters.

Seeing Peter walk between William and Harry during the funeral procession for Prince Philip echoed the Queen Mother's funeral in April 2002. For that occasion in London, the two brothers also walked with their cousin.

The Duke of Edinburgh's moving funeral service had just 30 guests due to current COVID-19 restrictions in the U.K. He will be laid to rest in the Royal Vault underneath the Chapel.