Canada makes a touching donation in Prince Philip's memory By Zach Harper

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced Canada will give $200,000 to the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award to pay tribute to Prince Philip's life of service to the Commonwealth.

The late Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest with a ceremonial royal funeral on April 17 at St George's Chapel, Windsor, and was also honoured with a special service at Ottawa's Christ Church Cathedral. The prime minister appeared virtually during the livestream of that event to speak about Philip's influence on our country.

"Through the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, he helped give millions of young people from all walks of life a way to achieve their full potential. His legacy will certainly continue through them," Justin said during the service. You can watch his full remarks below:

"Of course, as an active and dynamic man, the prince was involved in more than just one good cause. He supported countess organizations and charities around the world, including more than 40 here in Canada, from his support for the Canadian Aeronautics and Space Institute, to his participation in Outward Bound, Prince Philip had a positive impact on communities from coast to coast to coast.

"Prince Philip was also a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Canada has lost a great friend. He will be dearly missed."

In a statement made before the service, Justin added that he hopes the Canadian donation will go towards helping the youth of tomorrow, which is in keeping with the prize's mandate and mission.

"I encourage young Canadians to find out more about the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award," he said. "Whether you want to develop a new skill, give back to your community, or set out on an adventure, this program is as much a personal challenge as it is a global opportunity."

The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award works "in more than 130 countries and territories around the world," according to its official website. Founded more than 60 years ago, its goal is to recognize youth for their "achievements outside of academia." The organization gives people opportunities to develop their own program to work towards their own goals.

"Young people growing up in this modern and complicated world have many difficulties to face, and opportunities for personal achievement are often limited," Philip wrote in the foreword to the International Handbook for Award Leaders around 2000, according to the Award's website. "At the same time, parents, teachers, voluntary organization leaders and employers who recognize their responsibilities towards young people also have their challenges.

"The Award is intended to help both the young as well as those who are concerned for their welfare. The object is to provide an introduction to worthwhile leisure activities and voluntary service, as a challenge to the individual to discover the satisfaction of achievement, and as a guide to those people and organizations who would like to encourage the development of their young fellow citizens."

RELATED: Looking back at Prince Philip's time in Canada through the years

Throughout his time as royal consort, Philip visited our country dozens of times. It's hard to look back through history and find a year in which he wasn't here. He was a tireless servant to the Commonwealth during the Queen's nearly 70 years on the throne, completing more than 22,000 official royal engagements during his lifetime.

RELATED: The most moving photos from Prince Philip's funeral

Philip's funeral service at St George's Chapel, Windsor was attended by just 30 people, in line with COVID-19 restrictions. The prince's casket was followed by a procession that included members of the Royal Family and his staff as it left Windsor Castle and made its way to the Chapel. He was given a minute of silence across the United Kingdom when he arrived.

The service itself was officiated by David Conner, the Dean of Windsor, and Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury. The simple ceremony did not feature members of the Royal Family doing readings or giving lessons, nor was there a eulogy. This was also the case with the Queen Mother's 2002 service. Following the event, Philip was buried in the Royal Vault beneath the Chapel.