What Prince Harry will do when he returns to the United States

Prince Harry returned to the United Kingdom for the first time in more than a year to attend the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, at St George's Chapel, Windsor on April 17. It is believed the Duke of Sussex may remain in the U.K. for a few more days to be with the Royal Family and the Queen as she marks her 95th birthday on April 21 before he returns to his home in Santa Barbara, Calif.

When Harry does return to America, he will have to undertake measures due to the coronavirus pandemic, just has he did when he entered the U.K. According to the current guidelines, the duke must have a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation before he is even able to board a flight to the United States. The rule is put in place for all air travellers to the U.S.

It isn't known if Harry has received a COVID-19 vaccine or if he is fully vaccinated. (Those in California who are over 16 are currently eligible to receive their jabs as of April 15.) If he isn't fully vaccinated, he will have to get tested after travelling back to California. He will then be required to self-quarantine for seven days.

If the 36-year-old does not get a COVID test when he arrives back in California, he should quarantine for 10 days, according to current guidelines.

Prince Harry returned to the U.K. on April 11. The current coronavirus guidelines in the United Kingdom would have required him to self-isolate for 10 days, but he was allowed to leave the quarantine early on compassionate grounds so he could attend the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral. Under the U.K. government's Test and Release program, Harry would have been able to pay for a COVID-19 test early, and then attend the funeral once he had a negative result. Harry quarantined at Frogmore Cottage and is staying there for the duration of his visit to the U.K.

The Duke of Sussex likely wants to be with his family in the United Kingdom, but must also be eager to return to Duchess Meghan and their son Archie to support them. The Duchess of Sussex is pregnant with their second child, and her doctor advised her against travelling at this time, so she did not attend the funeral. She sent a meaningful wreath to the service to express her condolences along with a handwritten note.

Harry and Meghan's daughter is due sometime this summer. Archie will also celebrate his second birthday in the coming weeks.

It is thought Her Majesty will have a schedule of visits from members of the Royal Family to show their support during this difficult period. The drop-ins will take place at Windsor Castle, and likely be outdoors given current COVID-19 guidelines in England.

When the duke completes his quarantine, he has a number of projects in the works.

Earlier this month, Archewell revealed its first series for Netflix. Heart of Invictus (the project's working title) will follow a group of athletes as they prepare for the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague.

The Duke of Sussex also joined Aspen Institute's new Commission on Information Disorder as a commissioner to help stop misinformation and disinformation. He also has a new job as a Chief Impact Officer at mental health and coaching firm BetterUp.