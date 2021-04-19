Lady Louise Windsor will likely inherit Prince Philip's carriage and ponies By Zach Harper, with files from Andrea Camaano

Prince Philip was a doting father, grandfather and great-grandfather and had a special relationship with his youngest granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor. He taught the teenager everything he knew about carriage driving, and he will likely leave his beloved carriage and two Fell ponies to the 17-year-old.

Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm, the two animals in question, were also seen on April 17 at Philip's funeral in Windsor. The funeral procession passed by them as a driver sat on the left hand side of the carriage, with Philip's whip, hat and gloves next to them, along with a pot of sugar lumps he often fed the two lucky ponies.

Philip has had the carriage since he turned 91, and was often seen riding it around Windsor and other royal estates. He had it made to his exact specifications, since he was considered one of the world's foremost experts on carriage driving. So it will come as a very lovely gift for Louise.

She and Philip were often seen out on the carriage together at Windsor, and she competed in the 2019 Private Driving Singles carriage driving event at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, coming in third. Philip must have been very proud of her as he watched.

"She is naturally so good at it. She really is," the Countess of Wessex, Louise's mother, said in May 2020. "It is something that she has taken to very well."

Following Philip's passing, Louise was seen on a carriage at Windsor as she mourned her grandpa and the family got ready for his funeral. She also paid tribute to him by wearing an equestrian brooch to the funeral service.

Philip, who took up carriage driving after arthritis meant he had to stop playing polo in his fifties. He competed often, introducing the sport to the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1971. He also introduced a handbook for competitors in 1982, and helped standardize the sport's international rules.

"He established it," Rowena Moyse, a carriage driver who competed against Philip at many well-known events, told BBC News after his death. "If it wasn't for him we wouldn't have had the sport."