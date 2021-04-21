Before she was Queen: Look back at Her Majesty's early years as she turns 95

Happy Birthday, Your Majesty! <strong><a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii>The Queen</a></strong> turns 95 years old on April 21, an incredible milestone in what has been an extraordinary life. Her Majesty is marking the day differently this year, having unfortunately lost beloved husband <strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-philip>Prince Philip</a></strong> on April 9, just a few weeks before her birthday. <p>Born in her maternal grandmother's house at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London at 2:40 a.m. GMT on April 21, 1926, the Queen was not expected to be our monarch when she was born. She was the eldest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, later <Strong><a href=/tags/0/king-george-vi>King George VI</a></strong> and the <Strong><a href=/tags/0/queen-mother>Queen Mother</a></strong>. Her life changed forever in 1936, when her uncle, <strong>King Edward VIII</strong>, abdicated and her father became King. After his sad death in 1952, Princess Elizabeth ascended the throne, and has been monarch for nearly 70 years. <p>We thought it would be good to mark this important birthday by taking a look back at the Queen's early years, from her birth to ascending to the throne. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery to see some of the best photos of Her Majesty's childhood and early years as a mom!</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>1926</h2> <p>Born on April 21, 1926, the Queen was delivered via Caesarian section at 17 Bruton Street, Mayfair, the London home of her maternal grandmother, <strong>Cecilia Cavendish-Bentinck</strong>. She was baptized at Buckingham Palace on May 29, and given the name Elizabeth after <strong><a href=/tags/0/queen-mother>her mother</strong></a>. Her middle names are Alexandra and Mary; <strong>Alexandra</strong> is after her paternal great-grandmother, <strong>Queen Alexandra</strong>, who was <strong>George V</strong>'s mother, while Mary is after her paternal grandmother, Mary of Teck, who was George V's consort. <p>The Queen is pictured left as a baby with Mary of Teck and the Queen Mother, who was then the Duchess of York. <p>Photos: &copy; Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
<h2>1927</h2> <p>The Queen was a very happy little girl – nearly all the photos of her as a toddler she her smiling at the camera. <p>This photo was taken at St Paul's Walden Bury in Welwyn, England. The country home belonged to the Bowes-Lyon family (the Queen Mother's family) and may have been where the Queen Mother was born. <p>Photo: &copy; Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>1927</h2> <p>The Queen's proud mother and grandmother showed her off during Trooping the Colour that year. Her grandfather, <strong>King George V</strong>, is right behind her, and her father, <strong><a href=/tags/0/king-george-vi>King George VI</strong></a>, is behind them to the left. At this point, there was no thought of the young Elizabeth ever becoming Queen. <p>Photo: &copy; PA Images via Getty Images
<h2>1927</h2> <p>In a sight that is incredible to see and would be virtually impossible nowadays (even without COVID-19!), guests at a royal garden party at Balmoral say hello to the young Elizabeth, who is in the pram at left. From left to right: the Duke of York, Elizabeth's father and later King George VI; King George V (bending over); the Queen Mother and Queen Mary (with cane). Photo: &copy; Central Press/Getty Images
<h2>1928</h2> <p>A very happy Elizabeth with her parents after they returned from an Australian tour. <p>Photo: &copy; Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
<h2>1928</h2> <p>Then two years old, the Queen waves from a carriage in London that year. <p>Photo: &copy; PA Images via Getty Images
<h2>1929</h2> <p>At King's Cross station in London, heading to Sandringham for Christmas. <p>Photo: &copy; Edward G. Malindine/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
<h2>1929</h2> <p>The Queen has always loved flowers. <p>Photo: &copy; Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
<h2>1930</h2> <p>Elizabeth became a big sister that year as <Strong><a href=/tags/0/princess-margaret>Princess Margaret</a></strong> was born on Aug. 21, 1930. <p>Photo: &copy; Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
<h2>1931</h2> <p>Charming guests at a garden party at Glamis Castle, one of her mother's ancestral homes, in Scotland. The home is also where Princess Margaret was born. <p>Photo: &copy; Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<h2>1933</h2> <p>In the Royal Lodge gardens with her <a href=https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/2018082361524/inside-the-queen-wendy-welsh-house/>Wendy house</a>. <p>When the Queen was just six years old, the people of Wales gave this to her as a present. It had a kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom with running water and a heated towel rail. It also came with a small bookshelf that contained the works of <strong>Beatrix Potter</strong>, a radio and a tea set. <p>Photo: &copy; Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
<h2>1932</h2> <p>Riding her tricycle as Margaret is pushed in a pram. <p>Photo: &copy; The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images
<h2>1932</h2> <p>Elizabeth and Margaret outside the Wendy house at the Royal Lodge. The two had an unbreakable bond, right up to Margaret's death at age 71 in 2002. <p>Photo: &copy; Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
<h2>1933</h2> <p>Charming people at an event for wounded and disabled ex-servicemembers at 35 Lowndes Square in London. <p>Photo: &copy; PA Images via Getty Images
<h2>1933</h2> <p>With their beloved dogs at Windsor. Until 1936, the Yorks referred to themselves as "we four." <p>Photo: &copy; Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
<h2>1933</h2> <p>At Trooping the Colour that year. In addition to Mary of Teck and her mother, Elizabeth is with <strong>Princess Mary</strong>, her father's sister. Mary was then the Princess Royal. <p>Photo: &copy; Keystone/Getty Images
<h2>1934</h2> <p>Learning to ride a pony in Windsor. <p>Photo: &copy; ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images
<h2>1934</h2> <p>Elizabeth (right) and Margaret (left) playing with their cousin, <Strong>Margaret Elphinstone</strong> (later <Strong>Margaret Rhodes</strong>) during the Royal Highland Society outing in Princess Royal Park. <p>Photo: &copy; Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
<h2>1935</h2> <p>Riding with her father. A year later, both of their lives would change forever. <p>Photo: &copy; ullstein bild via Getty Images
<h2>1935</h2> <p>Riding in the carriage with George V, her father and mother on the way to Crathie Church near Balmoral. <p>Photo: &copy; Imagno/Getty Images
<h2>1935</h2> <p>As a bridesmaid at the wedding of her uncle, the Duke of Gloucester. <p>Photo: &copy; PA Images via Getty Images
<h2>1936</h2> <p>The Queen has always loved dogs, especially corgis. <p>Photo: &copy; Lisa Sheridan/Getty Images
<h2>1936</h2> <p>With Margaret and some furry friends at Windsor. <p>Photo: &copy; Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty Images
<h2>1936</h2> <p>The Queen has always been a very kind, nurturing, caring person, so it's no wonder animals love her. <p>Photo: &copy; Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>1937</h2> <p>Princess Elizabeth's life changed forever the year before, when her uncle, <strong>King Edward VIII</strong>, abdicated. His decision came after the death of her grandfather, George V, earlier that year. That meant Elizabeth's father, George VI, became King, making the princess heir presumptive. George VI was crowned the following year. <p>Photo: &copy; ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images
<h2>1939</h2> <p>As a child, the Queen was an avid swimmer. Buckingham Palace has a pool, in which she and Margaret would often get plenty of exercise. It's still used today by royals such as <strong><a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton>Duchess Kate</a></strong> and the Cambridge family. <p>Photo: &copy; AFP via Getty Images
<h2>1939</h2> <p>The Queen was such a good swimmer that she once won a life-saving award! She's seen during just that at the Children's Challenge Shield Competition at the Royal Bath Club in London. <p>Photo: &copy; J.A. Hampton/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
<h2>1940</h2> <p>Playing the piano with Margaret at Windsor Castle. <p>Photo: &copy; Universal History Archive/Universal Images Gropu via Getty Images
<h2>1940</h2> <p>The princesses were sent to Windsor Castle during the War, while their parents stayed in London. They made a special broadcast on BBC Radio 1's Children's Hour that year, encouraging their fellow youngsters to stay safe and remain optimistic during the War. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>1940</h2> <p>While Windsor could sometimes be a bit lonely, they had each other – and furry friends to keep them company! <p>Photo: &copy; PNA/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<h2>1942</h2> <p>She and Margaret also put on pantomimes at Windsor, which must have been great fun! <p>Photo: &copy; Lisa Shreidan/Studio Lisa/Getty Images
<h2>1942</h2> <p>Like many young girls, Elizabeth and Margaret were also both Girl Guides. We bet they had EVERY badge! <p>Photo: &copy; Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty Images
<h2>1943</h2> <p>Learning from her father as he reads papers from the Royal Box during the War. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>1944</h2> <p>During the War, the future Queen worked as a mechanic, helping repair equipment. <p>Photo: &copy; Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
<h2>1944</h2> <p>That April, she also turned 18, and the family gathered to celebrate her big day! <p>Photo: &copy; PA Images via Getty Images
<h2>1944</h2> <p>She also held her first solo engagement that year as she addressed the assembly of the Governors Court at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for Children as their President. <p>Photo: &copy; Horace Abrahams/Keystone/Getty Images
<h2>1945</h2> <p>Towards the end of the War, the future Queen was the Junior Commander in the ATS. Here she is inspecting the Motor Transport Training Centre in Camberley. <p>Photo: &copy; NCJ Archive/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images
<h2>1945</h2> <p>In what is practically unthinkable now, the young princess was greeted by huge crowds on VE Day as she toured the east end of London on May 9. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Ware/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<h2>1945</h2> <p>Later that day, she and her parents and Margaret gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to wave to crowds as people celebrated victory over the Nazis. <p>Photo: &copy; Bettmann/Getty Images
<h2>1946</h2> <p>With their father and mother and <strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-philip>Prince Philip</a></strong> at the wedding of <strong>Patricia Mountbatten</strong> to <strong>Captain Lord Brabourne</strong> at Romsey Abbey. <p>Photo: &copy; PA Images via Getty Images
<h2>1947</h2> <p>Elizabeth continued to take on more responsibilities that year, including being Colonel-in-Chief of the Grenadier Guards. <p>Photo: &copy; Central Press/Getty Images
<h2>1947</h2> <p>With Margaret and her father in South Africa. It was the first time both daughters had been on a royal tour abroad. <p>Photo: &copy; ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images
<h2>1947</h2> <p>During that tour, the future Queen made a broadcast from Government House in Cape Town on her 21st birthday, in which she made a solemn vow: "I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be in your service." <p>She's kept it. <p>Photo: &copy; Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<h2>1947</h2> <p>On the way to South Africa, Elizabeth and Margaret were captured by film cameras having great fun with the HMS Vanguard's crew. <p>Photo: &copy; Bettmann/Getty Images
<h2>1947</h2> <p>The public was delighted that year as Elizabeth and Philip announced their engagement. <p>Photo: &copy; Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<h2>1947</h2> <p>The couple's wedding was a very happy event for the British public and the Commonwealth, who very much needed some happy news after the War. The princess paid for her spectacular <strong><a href=/tags/0/norman-hartnell>Norman Hartnell</a></strong> wedding gown with ration coupons. <p>Photo: &copy; Keystone/Getty Images
<h2>1947</h2> <p>The happy couple on honeymoon in Malta, where Philip was also stationed with the Royal Navy. Many of their happiest years of early marriage were on the Mediterranean island. <p>Photo: &copy; Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<h2>1948</h2> <p>Opening an English exhibition in Paris that May. <p>Photo: &copy; KEYSTONE-FRANCE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
<h2>1948</h2> <p>Just in time for their first anniversary, the couple welcomed <Strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-charles>Prince Charles</a></strong>, born Nov. 14, 1948 at Buckingham Palace. <p>Photo: &copy; Mirrorpix via Getty Images
<h2>1949</h2> <p>With a very happy Prince Charles in his first birthday portraits. <p>Photo: &copy; Bettmann/Getty Images
<h2>1950</h2> <p>Princess Anne followed her brother nearly two years later. <p>Photo: &copy; NCJ Archive/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images
<h2>1951</h2> <p>The happy family at home at Clarence House. <p>Photo: &copy; Bettmann/Getty Images
<h2>1951</h2> <p>On horseback during Trooping the Colour that year. It would be her final one as a princess. <p>Photo: &copy; Bettmann/Getty Images
<h2>1951</h2> <p>That October and November, the couple went on their first official royal tour abroad, visiting Canada! Here they are at Niagara Falls. <p>Photo: &copy; INTERCONTINENTALE/AFP via Getty Images
<h2>1951</h2> <p>Watching the horse trials in Badminton with Philip. The two were always avid horse racing fans, in addition to enjoying time on horseback themselves. <p>Photo: &copy; Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
<h2>1952</h2> <p>On tour in Kenya that year, Elizabeth's life changed forever. While the couple were staying at Treetops Hotel in the country, her father, King George VI, died, meaning Elizabeth had become Queen. Philip broke the news to her. <p>Photo: &copy; Bristol Archives/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
