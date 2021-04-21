Duchess Kate wears black Dolce & Gabbana coat in first engagement since Prince Philip's funeral By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate and Prince William stepped out for their first royal engagement since they attended Prince Philip's funeral at St George's Chapel, Windsor on April 17.

The Royal Family is in a period of mourning due to the Duke of Edinburgh's passing on April 9, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's outfits were in keeping with this when they visited the 282 (East Ham) Squadron, Air Training Corps in London.

The mom of three was wore a sombre look that consisted of a black midi coat with double-breasted gold buttons from Dolce & Gabbana. The duchess accessorized with a coordinating black clutch and Tod's block heels.

Kate wore her long brunette hair down and parted slightly on the side. She rounded out her black outfit with pearl earrings, which appear to be borrowed from the Queen. The earrings, which Her Majesty has loaned to Kate before, are in keeping with mourning dress and are a lovely tribute to the monarch, who turned 95 the same day.

The duke and duchess were at the Air Cadets squadron in East London to learn about how the Cadets support young people, including through the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme. Philip served as Air Commodore-in-Chief of the Air Training Corps for 63 years and the Squadron paid tribute to the late royal during the engagement.

For parts of the engagement that took place inside or in close proximity of others, the couple wore dark face masks in light of COVID-19.

Kate's Dolce & Gabbana coat was recycled from her wardrobe. She previously donned it for the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial in 2017 at the Cenotaph in London.

Typically, royal protocol dictates pearls and colourless diamonds are part of mourning dress. Kate adhered to this at Philip's funeral. For that sad occasion, she borrowed another pearl and diamond piece from the Queen. The 39-year-old sported Her Majesty's Japanese Pearl Choker, which she teamed with coordinating pearl drop earrings and a Catherine Walker black bow coat dress and veiled fascinator.

During the Royal Period of Mourning, which lasts from April 9 for two weeks, at Her Majesty's wishes, members of the Royal Family may undertake engagements where appropriate. Out of respect, they wear dark colours and may also wear mourning bands, if appropriate to the situation.