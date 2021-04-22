Prince Louis celebrates turning 3 with sweet new portrait as he begins nursery school By Heather Cichowski and Zach Harper

Prince Louis turns three on April 23!

Prince William and Duchess Kate celebrated their youngest child's big day by sharing a sweet new portrait of the growing boy on April 22. As per tradition, the sweet image was captured by the Duchess of Cambridge.

"Three tomorrow!" read the caption, with a bike emoji at the end.

"Taken earlier this week by The Duchess before he left for his first day of nursery, The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis.

The little guy looks so grown up in his navy nursery school sweater, striped shirt and shorts as he sits on his bike! He grins widely for the camera and his dark blonde hair is cut into a short, tidy style.

Royals fans are already commenting on the similarities between Louis and Kate, as well as how big he has gotten. He is riding his bike without training wheels already!

The sweet photo will probably bring back lots of happy memories for royals fans of their own learning to ride a bike and scooting around.

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared four new photos of their youngest son on April 22 for when he turned two. The adorable images captured Louis playing with rainbow paint, likely for art to honour front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The United Kingdom, along with the majority of the world, was under lockdown at the time to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The next day, the entire Cambridge family made a very special appearance on BBC One's The Big Night In special to show their appreciation by clapping for health care workers during the pandemic.

Prince Charles also shared a tender black-and-white image on the Clarence House Instagram that showed him hugging his grandson. The loving moment was captured by Duchess Kate.

Prince Louis was last seen in public when he and his mom, dad, and other siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, walked the red carpet then watched a socially distanced performance of Pantoland at The London Palladium on Dec. 11, 2020.

Louis's great-grandmother, the Queen, turned 95 on April 21. She and the Royal Family were still in a period of mourning following the passing of Prince Philip on April 9 at the age of 99. It is believed the monarch celebrated quietly at Windsor Castle with scheduled visits with family.