The environment and conservation have been very important causes for members of the Royal Family for decades. The late Prince Philip was passionate about environmentalism, and that has been passed down to his children and great-grandchildren, including Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex has highlighted his grandfather's impact in a video for African Parks re-released in honour of Earth Day 2021.

The full video Harry narrated was shared on African Park's website. Harry has worked with African Parks since 2016, and he has served as the president since 2017. The non-governmental organization manages 19 parks in 11 countries on behalf of communities and governments in Africa.

The video is a special re-release for Earth Day 2021, and Harry shared a message about conservation and what he is reflecting on this year, including his late grandfather's contributions to and passion for environmentalism.

"As we now begin to move towards an era of global recovery and regeneration, it's critical that we continue to look at the strengthening and protecting of biodiversity, not just as a value we hold—but as a responsibility that is vital to our way of life," Harry said in a press release.

"On this Earth Day, I reflect on generations of conservation champions, including my late grandfather, and feel proud and energised to continue doing my part in this legacy. This year especially, I join the incredible African Parks team and communities around the world in shared dedication to our environment and collective wellbeing."

The duke has been passionate about Africa and environmental causes from a young age. As part of his Gap Year in 2004, he spent time in Lesotho at Mants'ase Children's Home. Harry has returned to the African continent many times in support of children's and environmental causes. Furthermore, he has written letters and spoken out about related issues, including protecting elephants and rhino conservation. He took part in an exhibition across Chobe National Park in Botswana back in June 2008 and visited Liwonde National Park in Malawi during his and Duchess Meghan's royal tour of southern Africa in September 2019.

During the Royal Family's tributes to Philip, who passed away on April 9 at 99, they highlighted his interest in the environment and wildlife.

"The Duke of Edinburgh was a passionate advocate for conservation, wildlife and the environment," read a post from April 11.

"The Duke was involved in many conservation efforts throughout his lifetime, from establishing an alliance between religious leaders and conservationists, to travelling across the Southern Pacific Ocean and Antarctica to identify native seabirds."

Philip was the first President of the World Wildlife Fund UK, and went on to have a number of roles in the international non-governmental organization.

The Duke of Edinburgh also narrated conservation programs, including Now or Ever and Survival.

On Earth Day 2021, Prince William's Earthshot Prize shared a letter signed by the 13 members of its Earthshot Prize Council. The message urged people to come together to protect the planet in the same way we have been doing in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and "give the earth a shot."