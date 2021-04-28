Prince William and Duchess Kate share gorgeous 10th anniversary wedding photos By Zach Harper and Heather Cichowski

It's hard to believe it's been 10 years since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were wed in a gorgeous ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. April 29 marks that milestone for the Cambridges, and to celebrate, they've released two stunning new portraits!

Taken by Chris Floyd, they show the couple embracing at Kensington Palace earlier this week. The first features Prince William holding Duchess Kate's hand as he embraces her from the side and he's looking lovingly at her as she smiles off at the camera. The second shows him holding her from the side with them standing up outside the Palace.

The first photo was captioned simply with "10 years" followed by bride and groom emojis.

"Taken this week ahead of The Duke and Duchess’ 10th wedding anniversary," read the caption for the second image. Both images were shared on April 28 on the @KensingtonRoyal Instagram.

The Cambridges adorably match in shades of blue in the anniversary portraits. The shade is a favourite of Kate's. For the images, she recycled the Avery Floral Print Dress by Ghost, which she previously wore on the couple's royal tour of Pakistan in 2019. The printed blue frock enhances her diamond and blue sapphire engagement ring. Kate also sports what appears to be a floral pendant necklace. Her brunette locks are parted down the middle in flowing waves.

William is clad in a blue sweater with a chambray collared shirt underneath paired with navy trousers.

"The day I visited the Cambridges for the first time in my life was also the day I was approached to photograph the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their tenth wedding anniversary," Chris said, according to HELLO! UK. "It was a thrill to spend some time with them at Kensington Palace, especially as the Duchess is a rather keen photographer."

It's not known how the couple will celebrate their anniversary, but they're likely to do it privately. On William and Kate's anniversary in 2020, Kate joined a video discussion about supporting new moms and pregnant women from the couple's country home, Anmer Hall. They were isolating at their Norfolk home at the time after the United Kingdom went into its first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.

Happy anniversary to William and Kate!