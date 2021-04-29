Duchess Kate wears beautiful blue Ghost dress in her and Prince William's 10th anniversary wedding photos By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate and Prince William delighted royals fans this week when they released two beautiful portraits ahead of their 10th wedding anniversary on April 29.

In the loving photos, which were taken by Chris Floyd, the Duchess of Cambridge looks radiant in a blue dress by Ghost and a flower pendant necklace, which is believed to be from Asprey.

The mom of three is clad in the Avery Floral Print Dress from the vintage-inspired brand. The patterned frock is something she recycled from her wardrobe. The 39-year-old previously donned it during a private engagement on her and William's royal tour of Pakistan in 2019. The gorgeous mixed patterned style is currently unavailable to buy, but there are some great alternatives.

The Ganni Floral-Print Georgette Midi Wrap Dress ($157) presents a very similar silhouette and delicate floral pattern.

This fabulous Michael Michael Kors Mixed Floral Matte Jersey Ruched-Sleeve Dress ($119) offers a darker blue colour palette, but the same mixed pattern design. It's also currently on sale!

The Charlie Holiday Verona Salsa Wrap Dress ($142) boasts the same gorgeous wrapped silhouette as Duchess Kate's frock. It has a similar longline finish and soft baby blue pattern.

The Reformation Mica Dress ($388) is a comfortable and elegant lookalike. It is crafted out of blue ditsy material and has long sleeves.

It is believed Kate paired her Ghost dress with an Asprey pendant from the jewelry brand's Daisy collection. Some royals fans are speculating that it is a gift from William in celebration of their anniversary!

Kate also has the Asprey Daisy Heritage Earrings, which she debuted on her and Prince William's historic Ireland tour in March 2020.

On April 29, the Cambridges also released a video to thank fans for their anniversary wishes. It featured the entire family, including children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, wearing casual looks as they frolicked in a field.