Duchess Meghan convened roundtable to help elevate girl leaders By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Duchess Meghan is very passionate about equality and supporting causes that help benefit girls and women. Earlier in April, she convened a roundtable for Archewell with Girls Inc. and the National Women's Law Center to hear about their experiences and to help inspire and uplift the next generation.

Details of the virtual forum were shared on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell website. "The Duchess believes girls’ voices can and should be heard, and through Archewell she focuses on providing them with the platforms, tools, and forums to help define a path forward and continue making an impact," revealed the article about the April 8 event.

Girls Inc. is a nonprofit based in the United States that encourages all girls to be "strong, smart and bold" through direct service and advocacy. The National Women's Law Center is a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C. that drives for change in courts, in public policy and in society for issues pertaining to women and girls.

The discussion included 13 to 18-year-old girls who were predominantly of colour along with the respective leaders of the nonprofit organizations. Discussions included the impact of COVID-19, mental health, injustice and more.

"An amazing group of Girls Inc. girls joined The Duchess of Sussex, the leaders of Girls Inc., and @nationalwomenslawcenter in a virtual roundtable to learn about how we can address real, systemic change in our world," shared Girls Inc. on April 30 to Instagram.



Their message continued, "With COVID-19 exacerbating the inequalities that women and girls face, we can’t go back to the way things were before. Together, we discussed a post-pandemic future that is equitable for every girl."

The National Women's Law Centre also shared details about the event on social media.

"We need to listen to & learn from the voices of girls, especially girls of color. We’re grateful to The Duchess of Sussex for bringing us, @girls_inc & an amazing group of teens together to envision a post-pandemic future that is equitable for every girl," the nonprofit wrote.

We need to listen to & learn from the voices of girls, especially girls of color. We’re grateful to The Duchess of Sussex for bringing us, @girls_inc & an amazing group of teens together to envision a post-pandemic future that is equitable for every girl. https://t.co/OUPYrtIuNA — National Women's Law Center (@nwlc) April 30, 2021

In July 2020, the Duchess of Sussex joined the Girl Up Leadership Summit as the keynote speaker and encouraged young women and girls around the world to "build each other up" and continue to push for social change. Priyanka Chopra, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton also participated in the virtual event.

