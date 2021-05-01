Royal style of the month – April 2021

<a href=/tags/0/queen-letizia><strong>Queen Letizia</strong></a>'s red and white ensemble at the VI Educational Congress of Rare Diseases at the CPEIBas Guadalentin on April 30, 2021 in Totana had a nautical feel. <p>Photo: &copy; Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Casual chic! <a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a> coordinated in puffer jackets while visiting the Cheesy Waffles Project in County Durham on April 27. <p>The mom of three donned a navy <a href=/tags/0/barbour><strong>Barbour</strong></a> Longshore Jacket, blue skinny jeans and her cherished <a href=/tags/0/see-by-chloe><strong>See by Chloé</strong></a> boots. <p>Photo: &copy; Andy Commins - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Earlier in the day, the duchess stepped out in another dressed-down outfit to visit Manor Farm in Little Stainton. <p>Kate had on a <strong>Seeland</strong> jacket, the <a href=/tags/0/brora><strong>Brora</strong></a> and <strong>Troy London</strong> fair isle sweater from her closet with what appears to be her <a href=/tags/0/sezane><strong>Sezane</strong></a> frilled blouse paired with skinny blue jeans and her go-to <a href=/tags/0/penelope-chilvers><strong>Penelope Chilvers</strong></a> tassel boots. <p>Photo: &copy; OWEN HUMPHREYS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Queen Letizia wowed in a black-and-white check coat, white blouse and black cropped trousers at the headquarters of the Royal Academy of Spanish Language in Madrid on April 27, 2021. <p>Photo: &copy; Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/queen-mathilde><strong>Queen Mathilde</strong></a> coordinated her face mask with her patterned dress while taking in an exhibition at the Royal Museum of Mariemont on April 27. <p>Photo: &copy; Olivier Matthys/Getty Images
(L-R) <a href=/tags/0/princess-ariane><strong>Princess Ariane</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/princess-amalia><strong>Princess Amalia</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/king-willem-alexander><strong>King Willem-Alexander</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/queen-maxima><strong>Queen Máxima</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/princess-alexia><strong>Princess Alexia</strong></a> wowed in shades of black, white and cream at an online concert of The Streamers on April 27, 2021 in The Hague as part of King's Day. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Earlier that day the <a href=/tags/0/dutch-royals><strong>Dutch royals</strong></a>, wowed in colourful outfits for King's Day celebrations in Eindhoven. They are such a stylish family! <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/princess-anne><strong>Princess Anne</strong></a> was resplendent in royal purple during a dawn service to commemorate Anzac Day at the New Zealand War Memorial in London on April 25, 2021. <p>Photo: &copy; Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images
Queen Letizia visited the Cervantes Institute in Alcala de Henares for World Book Day (April 23) wearing a regal blue dress with matching heels. <p>Photo: &copy; Paolo Blocco/WireImage
There was no missing Queen Máxima in her striking multicoloured coat with red accents at Child Center Vlinderslag on April 23, 2021 in Amersfoort. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/BSR Agency/WireImage
<a href=/tags/0/crown-princess-mary><strong>Crown Princess Mary</strong></a> suited up in chic grey coordinates at UNFPA's State Of World Population Report Release at Gerlev Sports High School on April 22, 2021 in Slagelse. <p>Photo: &copy; Ole Jensen/Getty Images
(L-R) <a href=/tags/0/king-felipe-vi><strong>King Felipe VI</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/queen-letizia><strong>Queen Letizia</strong></a> , <a href=/tags/0/princess-leonor><strong>Princess Leonor</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/princess-sofia><strong>Princess Sofia</strong></a> all looked so sharp and stylish at the launching ceremony of the new submarine <em>Isaac Peral</em> at Navantia Shipyard in Cartagena on April 22. <p>Photo: &copy; Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
On April 21, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the 282 (East Ham) Squadron, Air Training Corps in London. <p>The mom of three sported a sombre look that consisted of a black midi coat from <a href=/tags/0/dolce-and-gabbana><strong>Dolce & Gabbana</strong></a>, black clutch and <a href=/tags/0/tods><strong>Tod's</strong></a> block heels. <p>Photo: &copy; IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Queen Letizia put an elegant finish on a dark denim shirtdress for a meeting on April 16 in Madrid. <p>Photo: &copy; Paolo Blocco/Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain looked elegant in a burgundy tweed jacket and slim black pants at the proclamation of the winner of the 2021 Princess of Girona Foundation Social category at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid on April 15. <p>Photo: &copy; Casa de S.M. el Rey Spanish Royal Household via Getty Images
On April 13, the Spanish Queen was a vision in black and white at the IFEMA New Brand And Strategy event on April 13 in Madrid. <p>Photo: &copy; Paolo Blocco/WireImage
Queen Letizia turned heads in all red as she stepped out to the Clara Campoamor Tribute at Congress on April 12 in Madrid. <p>Photo: &copy; Jose Gegundez - Pool/Getty Images
King Felipe and Queen Letizia coordinated in dark ensembles at the inauguration of Ibedrola's Innovation and Formation Center on April 9, 2021 in San Agustin de Guadalix. <p>She added a feminine finish to her grey suit with a black lacy camisole and black pumps. <p>Photo: &copy; Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Queen Letizia stepped out to the Mutua Madrileña headquarters on April 7, 2021 in Madrid in a colourful jacket, white trousers and burgundy pumps. <p>Photo: &copy; Pablo Cuadra/WireImage
The <a href=/tags/0/camilla-parker-bowles><strong> Duchess of Cornwall</strong></a> sported a refined black cape jacket with coordinating dress at the Lordship Lane Primary Care Centre vaccination centre in London on April 7. <p>Photo: &copy; Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images
