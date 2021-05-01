Happy Birthday! Princess Charlotte celebrates turning 6 with cute new portrait taken by Duchess Kate By Heather Cichowski and Zach Harper

Happy Birthday, Princess Charlotte!

Prince William and Duchess Kate's daughter turns six on May 2, and to celebrate, the proud parents have shared a beautiful new portrait of the sweet little girl. In keeping with tradition, the adorable image was captured by the Duchess of Cambridge.

MORE: Prince William and Duchess Kate release sweet home video with their kids on 10th anniversary



The photo features Charlotte smiling happily at the camera in an outdoor setting, while wearing a floral, puff-sleeved, button-front navy dress from Rachel Riley. It was taken this weekend at the Cambridges' family home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

In 2020, William and Kate shared moving photos of Charlotte volunteering to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. The Duchess of Cambridge captured her daughter filling bags with food and dropping off packages to elderly and vulnerable people near the Queen's Sandringham estate. The bags reportedly featured homemade pasta created in the Cambridges' own kitchen at Anmer Hall, their country home in Norfolk.

Happy birthday Princess Charlotte! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter is 5. These lovely new photographs by Kate show her helping her family deliver food - including fresh homemade pasta made by the Cambridges - to elderly and vulnerable people living near Sandringham. pic.twitter.com/GqHRCLLgGK — Emily Nash (@emynash) May 1, 2020

Royals fans last saw Charlotte, along with her parents and brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, in an adorable video that was shared on April 29 to thank well-wishers for the anniversary greetings William and Kate had received.

In the footage was captured by Will Warr, the Cambridges enjoy the great outdoors, like at their country home of Anmer Hall. They are seen running, playing on the beach and on a teeter totter and even roasting marshmallows!

This has been a busy week for the Cambridges, and the family has lots to celebrate this weekend. As mentioned, William and Kate marked their tenth anniversary on April 29, and Charlotte is a year older as of Sunday. They're likely enjoying quality time together at Anmer Hall.

Charlotte's younger brother Louis marked his third birthday on April 23. William and Kate shared a portrait of the growing boy on is bike as he celebrated another milestone – going to nursery school!

