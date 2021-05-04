Duchess Meghan to release her first children's book – inspired by Archie and Prince Harry By Zach Harper

Prince Harry is a devoted and loving father to his son, soon-to-be two-year-old Archie, and Duchess Meghan is set to pay tribute to their sweet relationship with her first children's book!

The Duchess of Sussex will release The Bench on June 8 through Penguin Random House Canada's Tundra Books imprint in Canada. It's illustrated by Christian Robinson, who has won a Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honour and Caldecott Honour for his work on previous gorgeous, lush drawings in other books.

Introducing THE BENCH, the debut children’s book from Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex with illustrations by Christian Robinson, about the special bond between father and son—as told through a mother’s eyes. pic.twitter.com/tujhVHnhfB — Tundra Books (@TundraBooks) May 4, 2021

The Bench was inspired by Harry and Archie's "special bond," according to a press release about the book, and it tells the story of a "diverse group of fathers and sons" that is "seen through a mother's eyes." It is suggested for children aged three to seven years old. It is available to pre-order through Penguin Random House right now, and will come in hardcover ($18.99), as an e-book and as an audio book read by Meghan.

Also available as an audiobook read by the author. pic.twitter.com/QZABcGGpbK — Tundra Books (@TundraBooks) May 4, 2021

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," Meghan said in a statement. "That poem became this story.

"Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.

"My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine."

Harry and Meghan have a busy week ahead of them, since Archie turns two years old on May 6. The couple will also appear during the airing of Global Citizen's VAX LIVE concert on May 8 when it streams on YouTube. Harry was on hand for the filming on May 2, and joined stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez and Ben Affleck as he made a moving speech encouraging governments, business leaders and philanthropists to make sure COVID-19 vaccines are accessible for everyone, worldwide. Meghan wasn't at the filming, but she is set to appear via video when the show airs.

Meghan is currently pregnant with her and Harry's second child, a baby girl, who is due sometime this summer. We're certain the bond between mother and daughter, father and daughter and brother and sister will provide additional creative inspiration for Meghan, so we wouldn't be surprised if another book is in store for her in the future!

Sarah Ferguson is another royal who has published children's books. The Duchess of York has written more than two dozen kids' books since 1989, and her Budgie the Little Helicopter series was also turned into a children's animated TV show in 1994.

Congrats to Meghan! We can't wait to read The Bench!