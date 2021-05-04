Prince William shares how Princess Charlotte spent her sixth birthday By Zach Harper, with files from Ainhoa Barcelona

Birthdays are always so much fun when you're a kid, and it sounds like Princess Charlotte had a great one this year!

Prince William and Duchess Kate's daughter turned six years old on May 2, and the Duke of Cambridge has shed some light on how the family celebrated.

As he visited the Babcock Vehicle Engineering firm in Walsall, England on May 4, the father of three was asked by Jenna Jackson, the company's HR business partner and mom, if Charlotte had a good birthday.

"She had a lovely day, thank you," William replied. "Last year, it was her birthday in lockdown, but this year, we were able to have one other family over. They grow up very fast. It was great fun."

William added that the family had spent the time at Anmer Hall, their country home in Norfolk. It would have been a lovely weekend for them, since their anniversary fell on April 29, so they would all have been able to celebrate these milestones together.

While it's not known which family joined the Cambridges, we wouldn't be surprised if it was Kate's sister Pippa Middleton, her husband James Matthews and their two children, Arthur and Grace. Pippa and James welcomed the little girl in March, so a visit from their cousins on their mother's side would be very welcome for Charlotte, big brother Prince George and little brother Prince Louis, who turned three years old on April 23. It would likely have been an good opportunity for Pippa and James to wish William and Kate a happy anniversary, too, since Pippa was a big support for her sister on that day more than 10 years ago.

To mark Charlotte's sixth birthday, the Cambridges also released a new portrait of their daughter this weekend. The photo, taken by Kate, was shot while the family was at Anmer Hall. It shows the confident little girl grinning at the camera, her hair down, while wearing a beautiful floral dress by Rachel Riley. It's already sold out.

We're happy to hear Charlotte was able to celebrate her birthday with family this year!