Duchess Kate looks beautiful in blue as she interviews midwife about supporting vulnerable women and girls in Uganda By Heather Cichowski

Supporting nurses and children are two causes very close to Duchess Kate's heart. She was able to hear more about both during a recent virtual appearance with Nursing Times – and she got to be the interviewer!

The mother of three spoke with nurse midwife Harriet Nayiga. The piece was published on May 5, which is International Day of the Midwife, for the Nursing Times. The Duchess of Cambridge also selected the cover for the May 2021 issue of the publication! Details of the engagement were shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram.

Kate appeared in a blue blazer paired with a navy top and slacks. Her dark hair was pinned back into an elegant half updo. The piece was shared to mark the International Day of the Midwife on May 5.

"Harriet spoke to The Duchess about her work in Uganda as a nurse and as the founder of MILCOT (Midwife-led Community Transformation), a community organisation providing advice and support for vulnerable women and girls," the announcement on the Kensington Royal Instagram account read.

Kate and Harriet spoke about what inspired Harriet to become a midwife, as well as the impact of COVID-19 on her role and how she and others balance their careers with friends and family. Kate also heard the beginnings of MILCOT, and they discussed mental health, another cause that's dear to Kate.

At one point, Duchess Kate told Harriet, "I'm in awe of all that you’re doing. It really is inspiring. We need more of you, Harriet."

Over the last three years, more than 31,000 young professionals have signed up for Nursing Now’s Nightingale Challenge, according to the Kensington Royal Instagram account. Sixty-four Nursing Now groups have also reported increased investment in nursing, and there's been an uptick in nurses in leadership positions which will help shape policies and the landscape.

The Nursing Now campaign was launched in 2018 to help elevate the profile of nurses. The Duchess of Cambridge was involved in the kickoff, and visited Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital in London as part of it. She was expecting Prince Louis at the time, which likely made the campaign even more meaningful to her. Kate's grandmother and great-grandmother were also volunteer nurses, so the profession has a personal connection to her family as well.

In 2020, Kate and the Countess of Wessex marked International Day of the Nurse, which falls on May 12, with a video call to nurses around the Commonwealth to show their appreciation for the their incredible dedication during the coronavirus pandemic. Several members of the Royal Family appeared in a video to support the cause, including the Queen as part of an audio call.

The Duchess of Cambridge was last seen in a tender video she and William released to thank fans for their kind messages following the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 10th wedding anniversary on April 29.

The footage was captured by Will Warr, and showed the couple enjoying the great outdoors with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prior to that, William and Kate shared two sweet portraits to mark their milestone anniversary. The beautiful photos were taken by Chris Floyd at Kensington Palace.