Duchess Kate and Prince William launch YouTube channel with cute video

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are officially on YouTube! Prince William and Duchess Kate made the announcement on May 5 with a sweet video.

The couple had their own Kensington Royal accounts on Twitter and Instagram, but they didn't have a separate YouTube one – until now. They shared the news on their other social media channels and joked it's "better late than never!" They've also changed their handle on Instagram. It's now the @dukeandduchessofcambridge there and on YouTube.

The Cambridges' 25-second YouTube intro video features them playfully joking around for the cameras.

"By the way, you've got to be careful with what you say now, because these guys are filming everything," William kids with his wife as he points to the camera.

"I know," Kate responds in what appears to be a slightly nervous but giggly tone.

She's wearing an all-black outfit with sleek turtleneck and trousers.

The video flashes back to clips of the couple's many previous royal engagements, including their royal tour of Pakistan, them walking the BAFTAs red carpet, Kate's Hold Still photography project, her 24-hour whirlwind tour for the "5 Big Questions on the Under 5s" survey and so much more.

Just at the end, the duchess tells William, "You don't need to roll your R's."

Based on their outfits, it appears William and Kate were shooting their 2021 St. Patrick's Day message!

The introduction video provides a quick and brilliant overview of some of the Cambridges' causes and makes us so excited to see more from them.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge encouraged everyone subscribe. The channel currently has playlists of videos consisting of royal engagements and important causes to them, including Early Years, and mental health.

Earlier on May 5, the Cambridges' Instagram shared details of Kate's special virtual appearance and interview with Nursing Times. The duchess is patron of the Nursing Now campaign, and she got to hear about the impact of it and find out more about nursing and midwifery in Uganda.

Previously, William and Kate were seen in videos uploaded to the Royal Family's YouTube channel. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are joining fellow YouTuber Sarah Ferguson. The Duchess of York launched her Storytime with Fergie and Friends YouTube channel in April 2020. The playful channel features her reading children's stories.

We can't wait to see Kate and William's next video!