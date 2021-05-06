Prince William reveals Duchess Kate 'does all the gardening' but she's encouraging him to get into it for sweet reason By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate has often proven she has quite the green thumb, and Prince Charles is widely recognized for his passion for sustainable farming and organic gardening. But it seems Prince William has yet to pick up some of his wife and father's gardening know-how. But he's learning so the two of them can bond in the great outdoors and get their hands dirty together!

William revealed he's learning to garden as he visited Brighter Futures in Wales. Established in 2018, it's a consortium of eight local groups that encourage people to participate in their local communities in Rhyl, Wales. The groups include Men's Sheds, Women's Sheds, Parents & Toddlers Group and more.

William got to plant a tree and view some of the groups' gardening setups. According to HELLO! UK, William told Brian Penney, who is a coordinator for Men's Sheds, that Kate "does all the gardening."

"I really like it, but I have no idea what I'm doing," the dad of three admitted.

"He told me Kate is getting him into gardening," Brian reportedly said of the Duke of Cambridge after his visit.

"He said she wants to get him into it because Charles is into it, so it's something for them to enjoy together.

"He was so down to earth, such a nice man," Brian added, saying Kate was reportedly going to get William Monty Don's book.

Monty is a German-born British broadcaster who has presented BBC's Gardeners' World TV series since 2003. He has written a number of helpful books about gardening, and recently released My Gardening World, which could be the book the prince referenced.

The Duchess of Cambridge showcased her gardening skills with her breathtaking Back to Nature Garden for the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show. Her first in-person engagement after the first coronavirus lockdown in the United Kingdom was to Fakenham Garden Centre in Norfolk.

MORE: Duchess Kate and Prince William launch YouTube channel with cute video

The duke has previously spoken about how his and Kate's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have shown an interest in gardening. In the ITV documentary Prince William: A Planet For Us All, photos were seen of the Cambridge children digging and planting in the garden.