Happy Birthday, Archie! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's little boy turns two years old today and they've celebrated with a new photo of him!

The pic shows the toddler holding some balloons in an outdoor setting, which might be the Sussexes' home in Santa Barbara, Calif. He's adorably clad in jeans, sneakers and a sweater, and the image was taken by his parents.

The photo is similar to two taken by the couple's friend Misan Harriman when they announced in February that they are expecting their second child, who will be a daughter. Those images were taken at their home and showed Meghan resting her head in Harry's lap as he sat barefoot, while the second featured Meghan giving Archie a big hug as Harry stood behind her, holding her with one hand.

A spokesperson for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” The photo was taken remotely by longtime friend and photographer Misan Harriman. pic.twitter.com/qbi1TeUgRr — Emily Nash (@emynash) February 14, 2021

Earlier on May 6, Harry and Meghan urged their fans to donate to the Global Citizen COVID-19 vaccine equity initiative. They said a simple donation of US$5 will be matched by three organizations and will go toward GAVI, The Vaccine Alliance. It is a partnership between governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, vaccine industry, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other prominent philanthropists.

The Sussexes wanted fans to know that if they contribute US$5, it will automatically become US$20 thanks to Mastercard, the Seadream Family Foundation and an unnamed public charity matching up to US$1 million in individual donations.

Keep in mind some COVID-19 vaccines require two doses (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca), while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single-dose product. So each donation of US$5 could end up helping between two to four people get immunized.

"We cannot think of a more resonant way to honour our son's birthday," the couple wrote in a message on their Archewell website. "If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don't know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect."

Harry and Meghan are set to make an appeal for vaccine equity on May 8, when the Global Citizen VAX LIVE concert is broadcast on YouTube.

The duke was on hand for its filming at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on May 2, and joined superstars such as Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Ben Affleck and more for the show. Meghan will appear via video during the broadcast.