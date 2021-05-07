Duchess Kate's most stunning affordable jewelry moments

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a> has charmed royals fans with <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02021010958539/every-time-kate-middleton-has-worn-a-tiara-since-becoming-a-royal-photos/"><strong>her tiara moments</strong></a> and sparkling jewels she has borrowed from <a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>the Queen</strong></a>. Equally, the stylish Duchess of Cambridge has caused a sensation with her collection of affordable jewels. <p>Kate knows a smart high street buy, and she has delighted with budget-conscious necklaces and earrings, including picks from stalwarts like <a href=/tags/0/accessorize><strong>Accessorize</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/hm><strong>H&M</strong></a>, as well as gorgeous choices from emerging brands such as <a href=/tags/0/spells-of-love><strong>Spells of Love</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/all-the-falling-stars><strong>All the Falling Stars</strong></a>. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see Kate's best affordable jewelry.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; OWEN HUMPHREYS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images, Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage
The duchess played up the pink pattern on her dress with Accessorize Polly Petal Drop Earrings, which cost about $14! <p>The high street earrings were the perfect pick for her visit to the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival to view her Back to Nature Garden in July 2019. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
In September 2020, Kate enjoyed the outdoors in the <a href="https://www.allthefallingstars.com/product/personalised-gold-three-layered-disc-necklace/">Personalised Gold Three Layered Disc Necklace</a> ($205) from <a href=/tags/0/all-the-falling-stars><strong>All the Falling Stars</strong></a>. <p>The sentimental piece paid tribute to her children, <a href=/tags/0/prince-george><strong>Prince George</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/princess-charlotte><strong>Princess Charlotte</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/prince-louis><strong>Prince Louis</strong></a>, because each charm was stamped with "G," "C" and "L." <p>The necklace was layered with <a href="https://www.spellsoflove.co.uk/collections/necklaces/products/double-strand-beaded-satellite-chain-necklace-18k-gold-vermeil" target="_blank">Double Strand Beaded Satellite Chain</a> from <a href=/tags/0/spells-of-love><strong>Spells of Love</strong></a>, which costs under $130. <p>Her pink <a href=/tags/0/marks-and-spencer><strong>Marks & Spencer</strong></a> trousers were another chic affordable choice! <p>Photo: &copy; Jack Hill - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate shone bright in a <a href=/tags/0/the-vampires-wife><strong>The Vampire's Wife</strong></a>'s Falconetti Emerald Metallic Silk Dress and golden earrings from <a href=/tags/0/hm><strong>H&M</strong></a> for an evening visit to the Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar in Dublin in March 2020. <p>At the time, the earrings were a past season buy and thought to have retailed for approximately $10. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
These tiny shamrock earrings from <a href=/tags/0/daniella-draper><strong>Daniella Draper</strong></a> were a key feature in the Duchess of Cambridge's Ireland royal tour wardrobe back in March 2020. <p>She's pictured in the ditsy style with the <a href="https://danielladraper.com/gold-baby-shamrock-necklace">Baby Shamrock Necklace</strong></a> ($470) when she visited Galway. <p>The gold <a href="https://danielladraper.com/gold-mini-cupid-hoop-earrings">Mini Cupid Hoops</a> start at $350. <p>Photo: &copy; Julien Behal/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
At the Back to Nature Festival at RHS Garden Wisley in 2019, Duchess Kate paired her <a href=/tags/0/emilia-wickstead><strong>Emilia Wickstead</strong></a> floral dress with Accessorize's Filigree Short-Drop Earrings. <p>The sparkling earrings cost under $9. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Would you believe these <strong>Soru</strong> Baroque Pearl Double Sided Earrings don't break the bank? They cost $235 and they are <a href="https://www.sorujewellery.com/products/copy-of-baroque-pearl-double-sided-earrings-gold" target="_blank">still available to buy</a>! <p>The style maven wowed in the stunning earrings at a Government of British Columbia reception at Government House in Victoria in September 2016. <p>The look was rounded out with Her Majesty's diamond maple leaf brooch, which is a more luxurious pick. The jewelry was a perfect high-low mix! <p>Photo: &copy; Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage
The mom of three made her first in-person engagement since the first <a href=/tags/0/COVID-19><strong>COVID-19</strong></a> lockdown in her go-to <a href=/tags/0/monica-vinader><strong>Monica-Vinader</strong></a> Siren Wire Earrings in <a href="https://www.monicavinader.com/ca/siren-wire-earrings/gold-vermeil-siren-wire-earrings-green-onyx" target="_blank">Green Onyx</a> ($230). <p>She stepped out to the Fakenham Garden Centre in Norfolk back in June 2020. <p>Photo: &copy; Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
On Aug. 4, 2020 the Duchess of Cambridge donned the <a href="https://www.allthefallingstars.com/product/gold-disc-circle-earrings/" target="_blank">All the Falling Stars Gold Disc Circle Earrings</strong></a> ($101) at a Baby Basics event in Sheffield. <p>She paired the stylish earrings with a white dress from <a href=/tags/0/suzannah><strong>Suzannah</strong></a> and her favourite floral face mask from <a href=/tags/0/amaia><strong>Amaia</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
It was another gorgeous pick from Accessorize for Kate at the Museum of Literature in Dublin in March 2020. <p>The duchess wore the Twisted Circle Drop Earrings, which cost under $9. <p>Photo: &copy; Julien Behal/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
The Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles in a Zara mustard top and <a href=/tags/0/catherine-zoraida><strong>Catherine Zoraida</strong></a>'s <a href="https://catherinezoraida.com/products/gold-fern-drop-earrings" target="_blank">Gold Fern Earrings</a> ($281) when she and Prince William surprised children and staff at Casterton Primary Academy in Burnley, England in April 2020 with a video call. <p>Photo: © Instagram/@DukeandDuchessofCambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge was seen in her All the Falling Stars Personalised Gold Three Layered Disc Necklace and All the Falling Stars Gold Disc Circle Earrings at the University of Derby in October 2020. <p>Photo: &copy; Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate demonstrated the versatility of her <a href="https://danielladraper.com/gold-mini-cupid-hoop-earrings">Daniella Draper Mini Cupid Hoops</a> ($350), when she wore them without any charms for a virtual call with her patronage Action on Addiction in June 2020. <p>Photo: &copy; YouTube/@TheRoyalFamily
For <a href=/tags/0/st-patricks-day><strong>St. Patrick's Day</strong></a> in 2021, Kate put her most stylish high street buys on display in a <a href=/tags/0/zara><strong>Zara</strong></a> tweed blazer and her Daniella Draper Baby Shamrock Necklace. <p>Photo: &copy; YouTube/IrishForeignMinistry
The duchess wore her go-to floral Amaia face mask with an <a href=/tags/0/emilia-wickstead><strong>Emilia Wickstead</strong></a> floral dress recycled from her wardrobe to meet with residents at the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff on Aug. 5, 2020. <p>The finishing touch on her look were Spells of Love <a href="https://www.spellsoflove.co.uk/products/alia-hoops" target="_blank">Alia Hoops</strong></a>, which retail for about $134. <p>Photo: © Jonathan Buckmaster - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Duchess Kate's radiant smile was enhanced by her <strong>Orelia</strong> Chain Huggie Hoop Earrings in <a href="https://www.orelia.co.uk/products/chain-huggie-hoop-earrings-gold" target="_blank">Gold</a> (US$22) during a visit to Manor Farm in Little Stainton, England in April 2021. <p>Photo: &copy; OWEN HUMPHREYS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Kate was seen in her Accessorize Twisted Circle Drop Earrings in March 2021 during a video call with a family who were supported by the Shout 85258 text service. <p>Photo: &copy; YouTube/TheRoyalFamily
There was no missing her Catherine Zoraida Gold Fern Earrings under her brunette waves at The Ark Open Farm in Newtonards, County Down in February 2020. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in her Scouts striped necktie to visit the group in London in September 2020. <p>She also had on two pieces of affordable jewelry: the All the Falling Stars Gold Disc Circle Earrings and the Double Strand Beaded Satellite Chain Necklace from Spells of Love. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool/Getty Images
In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at <em>Hello! Canada</em>, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new <strong><a href="https://secure.hellomagazine.ca/pubs/MH/HLO/PO1047_12_for_12_Signup.jsp?cds_page_id=249283&cds_mag_code=HLO&id=1586362553212&lsid=30991115532073945&vid=1&cds_response_key=V03AARNWI">special offer for subscribers</a></strong>, there’s never been a better time to have <em>Hello!</em> delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?
© 2001-2021, HELLO! - All rights reserved