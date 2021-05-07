Duchess Kate is radiant in Eponine London red coat for 'Hold Still' photography book launch By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate's Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020 book is out today! In honour of the highly anticipated release, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to the National Portrait Gallery in London on May 7.

The mom of three looked incredible in a red coat from Eponine from the brand's Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. The duchess has been a fan of the label for a few years and previously wowed in a tweed dress at a performance of Dear Evan Hansen in February 2020.

For her royal engagements in London, the Duchess of Cambridge paired her elegant longline coat with a pleated beige skirt, blue disposable face mask and Ralph Lauren Celia pumps in a luxurious cognac brown.

The 39-year-old wore her long brunette hair in a middle part and in full waves that cascaded down her shoulders. She accessorized with Mappin & Webb gold and diamond earrings.

During her visit to the archives of the National Portrait Gallery, Kate also debuted a new bag that has a connection to Canada thanks to its name! She carried The Montreal (US$575) from DeMellier London. The deep toffee colour of the top-handle bag coordinated with Kate's midi skirt and pumps.

The day before Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020 was released, a video was shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's newly launched YouTube channel of Kate speaking with Lynda Sneddon and her four-year-old daughter, Mila. The call was recorded in fall 2020 and Kate was eager to hear about their experiences with the coronavirus pandemic and more insight into the image they submitted for the book.

It was revealed in the coming weeks royals fans will get to hear more discussions Kate had with some of the finalists who made it into the Hold Still book.

In May 2020, Kate officially launched Hold Still with her patronage, the National Portrait Gallery. They invited residents in the United Kingdom to submit their personal photographs that captured their new coronavirus pandemic realities. Some of the 100 final images were included on billboards across the U.K. in late 2020 and all of them formed a National Portrait Gallery online exhibition.