Watch: Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan, Jennifer Lopez and more stars come together for special VAX LIVE concert By Heather Cichowski and Zach Harper

Royal watchers have likely all been excited to watch the Global Citizen VAX LIVE concert since it was announced Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan would appear during the broadcast of the show, and we finally got to see it!

The show, hosted by Selena Gomez, was filmed last weekend in Los Angeles. It features performances from Jennifer Lopez, the Foo Fighters, J Balvin, H.E.R. and Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder. U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Pope Francis, David Letterman and Chrissy Teigen also made appearances.

The Duke of Sussex made a moving speech about making COVID-19 vaccines accessible to everyone around the world, and the Duchess of Sussex also made her own remarks about how the pandemic has affected women – particularly women of colour.

Thanks to Global Citizen, you can watch the show below: