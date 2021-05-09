Duchess Meghan stuns in gorgeous red poppy dress and jewelry with a special message during Global Citizen VAX LIVE appearance By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Duchess Meghan appeared via video for the special broadcast of Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World on May 8. The pregnant duchess wowed in a gorgeous colourful dress and bold accessories.

The Duchess of Sussex was clad in a red floral print frock, which appears to the Poppy Print Shirt Dress by Carolina Herrera. The pure silk style, which sold for US$1,690, is currently sold out.

She paired it with statement gold earrings with a rounded stone and gold drop as well as a delicate Woman Power pendant necklace from Awe. The duchess's playful look was rounded out with her go-to Cartier Love bracelet and watch.

Meghan's long dark hair was parted on the side and styled in a straight finish over one shoulder with soft waves that enhanced her facial features. A smokey eye and pink lip colour were the finishing touches on the pregnant royal's look.

Carolina Herrera is a meaningful choice for her latest appearance because the 39-year-old selected a silky gown from the classic brand when she revealed she was expecting her second child.

The black-and-white photo showed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex looking so in love. It was taken remotely by Misan Harriman, one of the Sussexes' longtime friends.

A spokesperson for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” The photo was taken remotely by longtime friend and photographer Misan Harriman. pic.twitter.com/qbi1TeUgRr — Emily Nash (@emynash) February 14, 2021

Prince Harry appeared at the May 2 Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World and made a moving speech during the event to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are made available around the world to anyone who wants one.

The show was hosted by Selena Gomez and featured incredible performances from Jennifer Lopez, the Foo Fighters, J Balvin, H.E.R. and Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder. U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Pope Francis, David Letterman and Chrissy Teigen also made appearances.