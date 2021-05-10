Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's mental health documentary series to premiere later this month By Zach Harper

We've been excited about Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's mental health series since it was announced in 2019 that the two were working on it, and now it's finally coming out!

The Me You Can't See will premiere on May 21 on Apple TV+, with all episodes landing on the streaming service then.

"We are both into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences," the Duke of of Sussex said in a statement about the series. "But our shared experience is that we are all human.

"The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss or grief, which feels – and is – very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy and strength in honesty."

The show will see the two hosting discussions about mental health and wellness while sharing what they have gone through themselves. It will feature guests such as Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, Robin Williams's son Zak, former Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan, Phoenix Suns player Langston Galloway, Olympic boxer Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead.

Oprah, who has been using her huge following to help break stigma around mental health issues since the 1990s, said she hopes the series prompts another "global conversation" about mental health.

"Now more than ever, there is an immediateness to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion and honesty," she said.

Harry has been outspoken about his mental health struggles throughout his life. In 2017, he told The Telegraph's Bryony Gordon about how losing his mother, Princess Diana, affected him as a child, teenager and adult.

"I can safely say that losing my mum the age of 12 and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years has had quite a serious effect not only on my personal royal role, but also my work as well," he said on her Mad World podcast in 2017. "I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions."

The prince went on to say instead of seeking help, he chose to respond by "sticking my head in the sand, refusing to ever think about my mum, because why would it help?... I was the typical 20, 25, 28-year-old going around going, 'Life is great. Life is fine.'"

Harry later told Bryony the help of Prince William led him to start going to therapy. He now speaks candidly about his own mental health as a way of encouraging others to get help and de-stigmatize mental health issues.

Much of the duke's work with the Invictus Games has involved supporting the mental health of soldiers, former service members and wounded warriors as they reintegrate into society. And his Heads Together initiative, started in 2017 with William and Duchess Kate, has helped people throughout the U.K. get help through its Shout text messaging program, which allows people to send an SMS for crisis support 24 hours a day.

Thanks to Harry and Oprah for this series, which we can't wait to watch!