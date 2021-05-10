Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan made a very kind donation to mark Archie's birthday By Zach Harper

Four hundred children in New Zealand will receive warm hats this winter thanks to a donation Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan made on behalf of Archie on his second birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought 200 beanies from Auckland-based Make Give Live, which will be matched by the organization. The company shared how happy the special donation had made them this weekend. Since the country is in the southern hemisphere, these hats will go to good use very soon because their winter

"Thank you Harry and Meghan, Duke & Duchess of Sussex, and of course, Archie, for the generous donation of these 200 beanies t your friends on the other side of the world in NZ," they wrote on May 9, showing off some of the colourful hats that will be given to children thanks to the Sussexes.

"@igotyourbackpacknz was very grateful for them and they will be sent in care packs to refuges around the NZ to warm heads and hearts.

"It also meant a lot for our maker community to have something special to bring them together to enjoy connection and creativity whilst making them, and didn't they do an incredible job!? Happy Birthday, Archie."

This isn't the first time the Sussexes have supported Make Give Live. You might remember the adorable beanie Archie was wearing in his New Year's Eve photo taken with dad Harry in 2019. It was Make Give Live's Cocobear hat!

Harry and Meghan also encouraged fans to make donations to Global Citizen's COVAX campaign, which is benefitting GAVI, The Vaccine Alliance. It works to make sure anyone can get a COVID-19 vaccine, no matter their location or income. Each US$5 that's given to the campaign will be matched by three organizations, which means it automatically becomes US$20. That amount can help between two and four people get inoculated against COVID-19.

That's very needed right now because waves of COVID-19 infections and deaths are hitting India very hard right now, largely because of two variants that are affecting people there. High numbers of infections come with more opportunity for the virus to mutate and new variants to emerge, which puts the chances of achieving global herd immunity at risk.

Access to COVID-19 vaccines is essential to stop the spread of the virus. According to the University of Oxford, while the United States and the United Kingdom have vaccinated more than half their population, India has inoculated less than 10 per cent of its population. Oxford data says on the African continent, less than 1 per cent of people have received at least one COVID-19 shot.

Harry and Meghan made passionate speeches supporting COVID-19 vaccine equity during Global Citizen's VAX LIVE concert, which aired this weekend.

Meghan also made a very sweet Mother's Day gesture to Harvest Home L.A., a non-profit based in the city. The organization revealed the Archewell Foundation has been working with Procter & Gamble to donate "diapers, cleaning supplies and other essential items" to the non-profit, which helps pregnant women and their kids.

"As a mom and an expectant mom, I deeply appreciate the significance of community support, safe and accessible pregnancy resources and trusted guidance in a nursing setting," Meghan wrote in a note to Harvest Home L.A.

"These ingredients are essential not just to our physical health, but our mental well-being, and I commend you for leading a compassionate community that lives these values.

"Thank you for all you do for the women and mothers who are turned away elsewhere, at no fault of their own. When we consider how vulnerable any mother feels during the fragile time of pregnancy, we gain perspective about how especially difficult it can be for pregnant women of colour and those who come from under-resourced and vulnerable communities. I hope you will accept an offer of support to help further uplift Harvest Home's residents."