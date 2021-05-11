The Queen returns to London for State Opening of Parliament

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>On May 11, <a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>The Queen</strong></a> made her return to London and undertook her first in-person royal engagement since <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02021040959743/prince-philip-passes-away-at-age-99"><strong>the passing</strong></a> of her dear husband, <a href=/tags/0/prince-philip><strong>Prince Philip</strong></a>, on April 9. <p>Her Majesty attended the State Opening of Parliament, where she performed her ceremonial duty of informing parliament about the government's agenda for year. <p>The event was scaled back due to the <a href=/tags/0/coronavirus><strong>coronavirus</strong></a> pandemic, but key elements remained, including the 95-year-old delivering the Queen's Speech. This was the 67th occasion Her Majesty has opened Parliament! <p><a href=/tags/0/prince-charles><strong>Prince Charles</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/camilla-parker-bowles><strong>Duchess Camilla</strong></a> supported the Queen at the event in Westminster, and the Prince of Wales escorted his mother to and from the House of Lords chamber. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see photos from the 2021 State Opening of Parliament.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images and CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The Queen was seen leaving Buckingham Palace by car as she made her way to the House of Lords in Westminster to deliver her speech. <p>Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles arrived separately. <p>Photo: &copy; Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images
The Imperial State Crown arrived separately by vehicle to the State Opening of Parliament. <p>It is an exquisite piece crafted out of 3,000 gemstones! <p>Photo: &copy; Karwai Tang/WireImage
The Great Sword of State and the Cap of Maintenance were seen in another vehicle en route to the House of Lords. <p>Photo: &copy; Karwai Tang/WireImage
The Queen and Prince Charles walked hand-in-hand behind the spectacular Imperial State Crown as the group moved through the Royal Gallery before the Queen's Speech. <p>Duchess Camilla followed behind them. <p>Photo: &copy; RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Participants walked in a socially distanced format and the event at the Houses of Parliament had a reduced capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions. <p>Photo: &copy; RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The monarch sat on The Sovereign's Throne in the House of Lords chamber during the State Opening of Parliament. <p>Her Majesty did not wear the Imperial State Crown during the proceedings. <p>The 95-year-old last wore it in 2016. The sparkling crown weighs two pounds and 13 ounces! <p>She also did not wear the traditional robe. Instead, the Queen opted for a purplish grey coat with yellow embroidery and matching hat. She had on a yellow floral dress underneath her coat. Her Majesty accessorized with white gloves, her three-strand pearls and the <a href=/tags/0/queen-mother><strong>Queen Mother</strong></a>'s Rock Crystal brooch. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Charles and Camilla were seated away from the monarch in a socially distanced format in light of COVID-19. <p>The Duchess of Cornwall was outfitted in head-to-toe ivory while Charles wore a black jacket and vest with grey trousers with matching face mask. <p>Photo: &copy; CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
She performed her ceremonial duty of informing parliament about the government's agenda for the coming year during the Queen's Speech. <p>This time, the Queen sat alone, since the Consort's Throne has been removed from the House of Lords. Philip had traditionally sat in it until 2017, when Charles stepped in to do his duties after his father was hospitalized. <p>Photo: &copy; CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The scaled-back event saw participants wearing face masks and seated apart in the House of Lords chamber due to the coronavirus pandemic. <p>Photo: &copy; EDDIE MULHOLLAND/POOL/AFP via Getty Image
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall supported Her Majesty during the State Opening of Parliament 2021. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Prince of Wales escorted his mother following the Queen's speech. <p>Photo: &copy; CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The mother and son are seen from the back as they exit the House of Lord's Chamber during the State Opening of Parliament. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Imperial State Crown was seen in a car again as it travelled along The Mall towards Buckingham Palace following the State Opening of Parliament. <p>Photo: &copy; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
© 2001-2021, HELLO! - All rights reserved