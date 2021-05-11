Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's Archewell Foundation announces major global partnership By Zach Harper

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's Archewell Foundation has announced a multi-year partnership with Procter & Gamble.

The deal will see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's non-profit organization work with the consumer goods corporation to focus on initiatives related to "gender equality, more inclusive online spaces and resilience and impact through sport," an announcement on the Archewell website reads.

The two organizations will work to "elevate the voices of adolescent girls," according to Procter & Gamble, and will also "underscore the importance of engaging men and boys in the drive for gender equity." They will also work together on a "joint effort" to create "a better online environment that unlocks positive, compassionate and creative spaces." The partnership will also help increase Paralympic athletes, with the work Harry has done with his Invictus Games in mind.

Earlier this week, Procter & Gamble helped Archewell support Harvest Home L.A., a non-profit that helps expectant mothers who are dealing with homelessness. Archewell worked with P&G to donate diapers, cleaning supplies and other important items for new moms to Harvest Home L.A.

The partnership is likely very meaningful to Meghan, who wrote Procter & Gamble when she was 11 years old after seeing a "commercial at the time that I thought to be very sexist." The ad in question used the phrasing "Women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans."

"I just knew that something struck me internally that was telling me it was wrong, and I knew that it was wrong, Meghan said during a panel for International Women's Day in 2019. "And using that as my moral compass and moving through from the age of 11, at that age I was able to change this commercial."

Procter & Gamble eventually changed the phrasing to "People all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans."

Meghan's advocacy for the rights of women and girls has continued throughout her life. Just this past weekend, she appeared via video during the Global Citizen VAX LIVE concert to speak about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected women.

"With the surge in gender-based violence, the increased responsibility of unpaid care work and new obstacles that have reversed so much progress for women in the workplace, we're at inflection point for gender equity," she said.

"Women – especially women of colour – have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly five-and-a-half million women have lost work in the U.S., and 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty."

The duchess called for COVID-19 vaccines to be available to anyone who needs one around the world, saying if that's done it can help create better opportunities for women and girls as the world rebuilds.

Congrats to Meghan and Harry on this new partnership!