There's a new favourite name for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's royal baby By Zach Harper

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are expecting a daughter this summer, and royal watchers are thrilled and very excited to hear about what they'll name her.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey the happy news that they were having a girl, the name Diana zoomed to the top spot for bets on names, but now a much different name has taken its place: Philippa. It's currently the favourite with 3/1 odds at Ladbrokes.

"Royal punters are seemingly convinced Harry and Meghan will opt for a name with great significance for their daughter, and while the early money was on Diana, all interest over the past few weeks has been on Philippa," Alex Apati of the betting and gambling company said in a statement.

Philippa would be a lovely way to pay tribute to Prince Philip, Harry's beloved grandfather, who passed away at age 99 on April 9.

Diana, which would honour the late Princess of Wales, is still a popular choice for those placing bets, coming in second with 5/1 odds, while Elizabeth – which would be a tribute to the baby's great grandmother, the Queen – is third with 10/1. It's tied with Allegra, which Meghan once said she wanted to name a daughter.

Alexandria rounds out the top five with 12/1 odds, while Grace, Emma, Rose, Alice and Victoria all have 16/1 odds.

Back in March, 54 per cent of HELLO! Canada readers said they thought Harry and Meghan would name their daughter. But what do you think now? Let us know in the poll below.

Loading…

Of course, it's entirely possible the Sussexes could opt for something not even mentioned here or thought of by most fans – they did that with Archie when he was born in 2019.

It's not known when Meghan is due, but many fans think she's likely to give birth sometime in June or July.

Next month also holds an important milestone for the soon-to-be mother of two: She's releasing her first children's book! The Bench is out June 8 through Penguin Random House Canada's Tundra Brooks imprint here.

It's illustrated by Christian Robinson, who won a Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honour and Calecott Honour for his work on previous gorgeous, lush drawings in other books.

Available to preorder now and on sale 6/8. pic.twitter.com/UGGYq6mcsi — Tundra Books (@TundraBooks) May 4, 2021

The Bench was inspired by Harry and Archie's "special bond," according to a press release, and it tells the story of a "diverse group of fathers and sons" that is "seen through a mother's eyes." It is suggested for children aged three to seven years old. It is available to pre-order through Penguin Random House right now, and will come in hardcover ($18.99), as an e-book and as an audio book read by Meghan.

We think Meghan will really enjoy sharing it with Archie and her and Harry's daughter!