Duchess Kate looks very stylish in flares, polka dot blouse and navy coat for a day of engagements in Wolverhampton By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate and Prince William are showing their support for Mental Health Awareness Week by undertaking a trio of in-person engagements in Wolverhampton on May 13.

As per usual, the duchess wowed with her elegant fashion choices. She stepped out to local organizations, including the first stop of The Way Wolverhampton Youth Zone followed by a trip to Base25, in a navy blue ensemble. Blue is one of the mom of three's favourite shades and she has sported the colour to a few engagements of late.

For the day in Wolverhampton, Kate wore a navy polka dot blouse with cream collar paired with a longline navy coat and wide-leg trousers. The spotted blouse appears to be a layered look, but it is actually one shirt. It's the Silk Polka-Dot Blouse from Tory Burch.

The blouse brings to mind the Duchess of Cambridge's Equipment navy with white dot blouse, which she has donned for a few different engagements, including to the Sunshine House Children and Young People’s Health and Development Centre back in September 2019. The difference is that her older look does not have a contrasting collar.

When the couple were inside, they put on face masks to help keep everyone safe from COVID-19. The 39-year-old went with her go-to ditsy floral face mask from Amaia in a matching blue design.

She accessorized with what appears to be new earrings from Freya Rose. The gold hoops feature a cluster of detachable pearl charms. The Duchess of Cambridge also donned the Maya Torque Haematite Bangle (US$180), which is presently available for pre-order.

The style icon previously wore the Aquamarine version from the brand, including when she stepped out in Birmingham and surprised locals during an unannounced engagement for the Early Years initiative in January 2020.

If you're after a similar style to Kate's chic navy polka dot blouse, there are a number of options. First up, is this Patterned Blouse ($25) from H&M. The dotted style boasts a notched collar and cuffs. It also has a back yoke with box pleat for a flowing fit.

Secondly, is Lucky Brand's Polka Dot Utility Shirt ($54). The navy polka dot blouse has coordinating ivory buttons, front flap pockets and an elegant silhouette.

Lastly is the Juditha Polka Dot-Print Silk Blouse ($420) from Equipment. The blouse is a perfect combination of two of Kate's favourite polka dot blouses and the label is duchess-approved, as previously mentioned. This bold dotted blouse has exaggerated sleeves and a delicate tie at the neck that can be worn loose or knotted.

Duchess Kate was last seen out a week ago for the exciting launch of the Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020 book. For the release, she visited the National Portrait Gallery in London on May 7.