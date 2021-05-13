Duchess Kate and Prince William have fun with archery and gardening in Wolverhampton

<strong><a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton>Duchess Kate</a></strong> and <strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-william>Prince William</a></strong> stepped out to Wolverhampton, England to visit The Way Wolverhampton Youth Zone and Base25, two services in the city in the Midlands that help youth access <strong><a href=/tags/0/mental-health>mental health</strong></a> support. <p>It looked like they had an awesome time! They gardened, took part in some table tennis, archery and soccer and met with youth and staff to talk about how the centres are helping people. And they laughed a lot at each other along the way! <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to see the best photos from their day!</strong> <p>Photo: &copy; JACOB KING/AFP via Getty Images
The Cambridges are both avid gardeners – though the duchess is a bit more of a green thumb than William! The duke recently told a group of people at an event that Kate has been encouraging him to get into gardening so he can spend more time with <strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-charles>Prince Charles</a></strong>, who has been gardening for decades. William said he was enjoying it, but has "no idea" what he's doing. <p>On May 13, he got very into adding some soil to this pot. Kate was amused. <p>"Catherine is very good at gardening," he cheekily told the group. <p>Photo: &copy; Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images
He also seemed to really love this rabbit watering can! <p>Photo: &copy; JACOB KING/AFP via Getty Images
Kate spoke with some of the children at The Way Wolverhampton, who showed her their gorgeous flowers. <p>Photo: &copy; JACOB KING/AFP via Getty Images
She had a good laugh with some other children, too! <p>Photo: &copy; JACOB KING/AFP via Getty Images
Bullseye! Kate tried her hand at some archery. Did you have these stick-on arrows when you were a kid? This looks so fun! <p>Photo: &copy; JACOB KING/AFP via Getty Images
Kate looked very impressed with the children's archery skills, too! <p>She also looked beautiful, wearing blue flares, a navy coat, <strong><a href=/tags/0/tory-birch>Tory Birch</a></strong> and polka-dot blouse. <p>Photo: &copy; JACOB KING/AFP via Getty Images
William joined in on some table tennis. <p>Photo: &copy; Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate got right into it, too. <p>Photo: &copy; JACOB KING/AFP via Getty Images
William is the President of the Football Association, and got a chance to show off his soccer skills while there, too! <p>Photo: &copy; Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images
At the end of the session, Kate was given a very special gift for <strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-george>Prince George</a></strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The couple then visited Base25, which is also located in Wolverhampton. They had a roundtable discussion on mental health with service providers who work there. <p>Photo: &copy; MOLLY DARLINGTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Mental health is one of the Cambridges' biggest priorities in their work. On May 14, they're set to take part in delivering the Mental Health Message at radio stations across the U.K. It's a one-minute message that will see them speaking alongside <Strong><a href=/tags/0/david-beckham>David Beckham</a></strong> and Dame <Strong>Shirley Bassey</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Molly Darlington - WPA Pool/Getty Images
