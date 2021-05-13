Prince Harry secretly met with Duchess Meghan in a supermarket when they were dating By Heather Cichowski

Not a lot is known about the early days of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's relationship when they started dating in 2016. The Duke of Sussex has opened up about those romantic days on a recent episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

In the episode, which was released on May 12, Prince Harry recalls one of their first dates was in a London supermarket.

"The first time Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London, pretending we didn't know each other, so were texting each other from the other side of the aisles," Harry explained.

"There's people looking at me, giving me all these weird looks, and coming up to me and saying 'hi.'

“I texted her saying 'is this the right one?', and she said, 'No, you want parchment paper,' and 'I'm like where's the parchment paper?'"

Harry might not have been able to stay completely incognito from fellow shoppers, but he did his best and seemed to enjoy the date.

“It was nice, I had a baseball cap on, looking down at the floor, trying to stay incognito," he told Dax.

Harry previously opened up to James Corden about his and Meghan's early time together. During the Duke of Sussex's appearance on The Late Late Show which aired on Feb. 25, he explained he knew the former actress was the one very early on.

"When did you know that Meghan was 'The One?'" James asked Harry during the interview.

"The second date," the prince replied. "I was starting to think, 'Wow, this is pretty special.'"



"Everything was done back to front with us," he elaborated. "So actually, we got to spend an enormous amount of time together, just the two of us. Rather than going to friends' houses, or out to dinner, where there are other distractions.

"There were no distractions, and it was great. It was an amazing thing. We went from 0 to 60 in the first, like, two months."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were introduced by a mutual friend, and are thought to have begun seeing each other in the summer of 2016. They made their public debut at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September 2017.

The lovebirds announced their engagement in November 2017, and were married at St George's Chapel in Windsor on May 19, 2018. They will soon celebrate their anniversary. This summer, they will welcome a baby girl, their second child.