Love Duchess Kate's latest earrings? Here's how to get them – and similar pairs! By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate and Prince William lent their support to Mental Health Awareness Week by having a full day of engagements in Wolverhampton on May 13. The Duchess of Cambridge turned heads in a sophisticated navy outfit and what is believed to be new earrings!

The mom of three was dressed in the Silk Polka-Dot Blouse from Tory Burch with a longline tailored navy coat and wide-leg flared trousers.

She rounded out her ensemble with the Halcyon Days Maya Torque Haematite Bangle (US$180), which is presently available for pre-order, and the Mini Hoops with Detachable Pearls Earrings ($170) from Freya Rose, which are also available to pre-order.

The handmade 18ct gold-plated silver earrings are customizable with any pendant charms and the five freshwater pearls are removable. Kate, who is a great fan of pearl jewelry, elected to wear the beautiful hoops with the pearls. The charms brought out the polka dots on her blouse!

Freya Rose is a British brand that produces timeless and unique footwear and now fine jewelry. The eponymous brand draws inspiration from nature and seeks to preserve and support ancestral craft techniques.

Freya Rose's inaugural demi-fine jewellery collection just launched two months ago and the unique pearl earrings range is designed for modern international women as well as brides.

MORE: Duchess Kate looks very stylish in flares, polka dot blouse and navy coat for a day of engagements in Wolverhampton

A very similar style to Kate's earrings are the Lola Pearl Huggie Earrings by Shashi ($77). The huggie-style earrings are crafted out of 18k vermeil and have a striking texture as well as freshwater cultured pearls for an eye-catching finish.

Banana Republic's Hoop Freshwater Pearl Dangle Earrings ($44) are another fantastic lookalike. The statement, nickel-free hoops are hypoallergenic and feature surgical-grade, stainless steel posts. Freshwater pearls dot the twisted effect hoops.

The Serefina Link Pearl Earrings by Club Monaco ($60) combine golden huggie hoops interlocked with faux-pearl hoops to create a very unique design. The juxtaposition of materials mimics Duchess Kate's original earrings.