Prince William and Duchess Kate team up with celebrities including David Beckham and Jamie Oliver for important message By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate and Prince William have teamed up with a number of famous faces, including Jamie Oliver and David Beckham, on an important new mental health campaign for Shout 85258.

The 2021 Mental Health Minute message was played across every radio station in the United Kingdom on May 14 at 10:59 a.m. local time, meaning over 500 radio stations were united in the message. The intention was to encourage a national conversation on mental health, which is a very important topic for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Those who aren't in the U.K. can listen to the message on Shout's social media channels. Besides William and Kate, Jamie and David, the PSA features singer Anne-Marie, actress Joanna Lumley, legendary singer Dame Shirley Bassey, former Game of Thrones actor Charles Dance and England soccer player Jesse Lingard.

The 2021 Mental Health Minute supports Shout, which is a free 24/7 mental health support texting service that's available to those in the U.K. This year's message was written by poet and mental health advocate Hussain Manawer. The important PSA is delivered by Radiocentre and Somethin' Else, and is created in partnership with the Cambridges' The Royal Foundation.

PHOTOS: Duchess Kate and Prince William have fun with archery and gardening in Wolverhampton

The message talks about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and how everyone is "coming together to share understanding, love and hope," according to David.

"So as we come to the end of this Mental Health Awareness Week, it would be great to keep talking," urges William in the broadcast.

Kate says it's because our "mental health is what binds every single one of us together."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were out earlier this week in Wolverhampton, England in honour of Mental Health Awareness Week. They visited The Way Wolverhampton Youth Zone, Base25 and HugglePets, which help those living in the Midlands access mental health support.